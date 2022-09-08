ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Jami Seymore/KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRqOR_0hn6XvWI00 Burn bans have been imposed throughout the metropolitan area ahead of the most dangerous conditions.

Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shutoffs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. Mandatory burn bans have also been declared throughout the metropolitan area.

PGE said these {obj:65571:high-risk areas} include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mount Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the southern West Hills.

Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Burn bans have also been imposed for weeks. They include one issued July 25 in all areas of Multnomah County. This includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice. Extreme caution is urged when cooking outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hn6XvWI00

Fire danger is expected to rise Friday, Sept. 9, starting around midday as winds from the northeast ramp up across the region. PGE said if conditions persist, they aim to provide up to four hours of notice before shutting off power.

Pacific Power issued a similar warning for parts of its service district, including about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

"If you have a medical need for electricity, make a plan now in case of power outages," Multnomah County officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to prepare, which includes making a list of emergency contacts, preparing an outage kit, making sure batteries are fully charged or have a generator, having a back-up for extended outages and having a transportation plan in case you need to leave home.

Items in an outage kit should include a battery-operated light, emergency medical supplies, equipment and assistive devices with your contact information, ice packs and an ice chest for medication, fresh batteries and power banks, food and water for up to 72 hours, according to Multnomah County officials, who also remind residents to not forget about their pets.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

PORTLAND, OR
