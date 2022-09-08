ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wegmans pulls plug on plastic bags — months after announcing its plans

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Starting on Sept. 22, Wegmans will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania, including its three Lehigh Valley locations. Harry Fisher/The Morning Call/TNS

The end of plastic bags at Wegmans is near.

Starting on Sept. 22, the supermarket chain will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania, including its three Lehigh Valley locations.

The company had announced its plans to eliminate plastic earlier this year. Wegmans is the first chain in the Valley to take this measure.

To help shift customers to reusable bags, the company will charge five cents per paper bag, an approach that has proven successful in New York and other markets, Wegmans said in a release.

The supermarket chain first piloted the program in 2019 in its Ithaca and Corning, New York, stores, as well as its Richmond, Virginia, stores. Following the successful completion of both pilots, Wegmans eliminated plastic bags at all its New York State stores in January 2020 — ahead of a New York state ban.

All new Wegmans stores will open with paper bags as the sole single-use bag option.

No other major supermarket chain has taken such measures in the Lehigh Valley. Whole Foods, which opened in Lower Macungie in 2016, only offers paper bags and provides a 5-cent discount for using reusable bags. Lidl, which opened in Wilson in 2019, requires customers to bring reusable bags or purchase one in the store.

The amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store’s local food bank and United Way. In 2021, the more than $1.7 million Wegmans collected and donated from the bag charge was used to increase access to wholesome food and address the most critical needs of our communities.

AP_001598.81933530fe4445cab6fde865c1264eca.2010
3d ago

If I forget my reusable bags I’ll just put all my groceries lose into the cart and take them to my car, I’m not paying for bags. I accept not using plastic bags, but I’m not paying for bags. This is something we’re all going to have to get use to and I’m sure with time and made to do it we’ll all do it and live in a cleaner world. The other stores in PA will get on board and the sooner the better.

America First
3d ago

This is the new world order… this country has so many issues and this is what get addressed…. What a stupid world we live in

MFULVR
3d ago

It’s all a money grab!!! They are saving a fortune on bags AND raising the price for food! I REFUSE TO BUY ANY BAGS!!! I saved TONS of plastic bags and I reuse them in the stores. If I forget them I just reload my cart and bring it to my car! I see the hand carts are quickly vanishing as people are stealing them to carry their food in! THAT TOO IS A GREAT IDEA!

