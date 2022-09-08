ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By New York Daily News (TNS)
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7pdY_0hn6XdsS00
CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday. [ ALEX BRANDON | AP ]

Bernard Shaw, the longtime lead anchor of CNN and an original member of the news network, died Wednesday at age 82.

The veteran newsman died following a battle with pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19, his family said Thursday, according to CNN.

“Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1, 1980,” said Chris Licht, CEO of CNN, in a statement. “He was our lead anchor the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991.”

Shaw was the first-ever lead anchor for CNN who moderated presidential and vice presidential debates and co-anchored the show “Inside Politics” for nearly a decade before retiring in 2001.

“Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year,” Licht said. “The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

A public memorial will be held on a yet-to-be-announced date following a private funeral service for family and guests, according to CNN.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago,” Shaw’s family said. “The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Second arrest made in case of burned body found in St. Petersburg alley

A second woman has been arrested in connection with the case of a burned body found in a St. Petersburg alley last month. Julie Heltman Curran, 64, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of abuse of a dead body. Her daughter, 30-year-old Cree Worley, was arrested Tuesday night. As of Friday afternoon, Curran was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $10,000 bail, while Worley was being held on $20,513 bail.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Tampa Bay Times

Reward doubled for Lakeland man accused of attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6

A Lakeland man arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 dressed like a man ready for combat, investigators say. Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, wore military-style camouflage with military-style patches, a ballistic vest, tactical gloves with plastic knuckles and knee pads, according to federal court documents. Photos filed with the documents show a man, who authorities say is Pollock, running up the Capitol steps looking like a soldier.
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. DeSantis is picking the wrong target on election fraud | Letters

Heads should roll at the state level for allowing this debacle. The governor’s public shaming of folks whose only apparent error was trusting guidance from voting experts was bad enough, but then not to even offer comment on the state’s progress and status in investigating these other more serious apparent election violations is unpardonable. All this gives us good reason to worry whether future Florida elections can ever be fair under current state leadership.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Presidential Debates#Anchoring#Licht#The University Of Chicago
Tampa Bay Times

High school football scores, Week 3 in Tampa Bay

Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando teams this week. Hernando 21, Citrus 14 (OT) Cambridge Christian 17, Community School of Naples 13. Leto 19, Freedom 12. *******. Keswick Christian at Moore Haven, 7. St. Petersburg Catholic at Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7:30. Central at...
HIGH SCHOOL
Tampa Bay Times

AP top 25: How far did we drop the Florida Gators and Jimbo Fisher?

A week after making a big jump on my AP top 25 ballot, the Florida Gators made a big fall. Saturday night’s loss to Kentucky dropped UF from eighth to 16th in my weekly rankings. The Gators’ offense looked bad on a night where quarterback Anthony Richardson regressed. The defense, however, continued to show improvement, which is something I must consider.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tampa Bay Times

Russia’s dangerous nuclear posturing threatens us all | Column

Last last month Russia inexcusably sabotaged UN efforts to reaffirm and bolster the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The treaty aims to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the enlargement of nuclear arsenals around the world. Since Vladimir Putin launched his aggressive war against Ukraine over six months ago, the danger of a nuclear calamity has grown exponentially. Russia refused to accept the final joint declaration accepted by all other states at the U.N. Conference on Nuclear Disarmament. Putin’s belligerence imperils our future.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Is your property tax bill higher than your neighbors’?

In neighborhoods around Tampa Bay, and across Florida, some recent homebuyers are finding their property tax bills don’t rival their neighbors. They’re more expensive. /news/real-estate/2022/09/09/heres-why-some-tampa-bay-homeowners-pay-far-more-in-taxes-than-their-neighbors/. Florida’s Save Our Homes amendment requires property to be reappraised at market value when it is sold. And it caps how much a...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Queen Elizabeth’s death felt among Tampa Bay’s British expats

TAMPA — Keith “Dougie” Douglas watched the news from his homeland for a while Thursday. When it suddenly felt like too much, he stepped outside. For eight years during the ‘90s, Douglas was a member of the Royal Navy crew on Her Majesty’s Yacht Brittania, used by Queen Elizabeth II for state visits and other travel.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy