Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State
Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
Your Ultimate Michigan Fall Bucket List
With fall fast approaching, there's no better time than now to start putting together your Michigan fall bucket list. Just off the top of your head, what would you write down first on your typical fall bucket list? For me it would be cider mills!. That would be first on...
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
New Study Shows Michigan’s Youth Are Ditching Beer for Cannabis
All of the College era movies used to be about young adults doing keg stands and pounding bottles, but according to a new study they should be waving joints and vape pens around instead. With the rising sales in Michigan of legal cannabis, it's easy to see that marijuana is...
We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner
If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack
A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?
The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots
Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
Body Discovered 12 Miles Off Lake Michigan Shore
Authorities have still been unable to identify a human body found floating out in Lake Michigan on Monday. Sailboat Came Up Upon The Body 12 Miles Off The Shore. A sailboat out enjoying a perfect day of sailing came across a gruesome discovery Monday morning when they found a body floating in Lake Michigan, 12 miles off the coast of Berrien County.
Top 3 Places To Grab A Craft Beer In West Michigan
Tomorrow might be the best day for all Michiganders, especially those who have a passion and love for beer. National Beer Lover's Day is tomorrow. It is only right to celebrate in Beer City. There is no better way to celebrate than to grab a ice-cold pint or pitcher of...
