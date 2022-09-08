ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State

Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum

It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys

Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Your Ultimate Michigan Fall Bucket List

With fall fast approaching, there's no better time than now to start putting together your Michigan fall bucket list. Just off the top of your head, what would you write down first on your typical fall bucket list? For me it would be cider mills!. That would be first on...
MICHIGAN STATE
We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner

If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
OHIO STATE
Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack

A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
GLENNALLEN, AK
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?

The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
MICHIGAN STATE
The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
MICHIGAN STATE
Body Discovered 12 Miles Off Lake Michigan Shore

Authorities have still been unable to identify a human body found floating out in Lake Michigan on Monday. Sailboat Came Up Upon The Body 12 Miles Off The Shore. A sailboat out enjoying a perfect day of sailing came across a gruesome discovery Monday morning when they found a body floating in Lake Michigan, 12 miles off the coast of Berrien County.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Top 3 Places To Grab A Craft Beer In West Michigan

Tomorrow might be the best day for all Michiganders, especially those who have a passion and love for beer. National Beer Lover's Day is tomorrow. It is only right to celebrate in Beer City. There is no better way to celebrate than to grab a ice-cold pint or pitcher of...
MICHIGAN STATE
