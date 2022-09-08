ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Log your vote for the top Coastal Alabama football player for Week 4

Check out the nominees for the Coastal Alabama Football Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. Nominations must come from a coach or official team statistician....
FOOTBALL
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 4

Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
