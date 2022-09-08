This sector of Virginia has a good selection of beaches, and Bethel Beach is a good example of a protected natural beach with dunes, clean sand, and a scene in continuous movement due to the wind and the waters. There is a natural habitat for birds of different species in the surroundings of the beach, so one of the main activities of visitors is the observation of this fauna. There are also marshy areas in the vicinity, although if we are on the beach, we will not see them if we do not go on purpose.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO