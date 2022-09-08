Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Pleasant Friday, rainy weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy Friday’s dry and quiet weather while you can. Off-and-on showers are slated to return to Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend. Despite the quiet conditions, areas of dense mountain fog are possible for the Friday morning commute. If you find yourself driving through foggy conditions, remember to slow down, use low beams, and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Bethel Beach in Virginia
This sector of Virginia has a good selection of beaches, and Bethel Beach is a good example of a protected natural beach with dunes, clean sand, and a scene in continuous movement due to the wind and the waters. There is a natural habitat for birds of different species in the surroundings of the beach, so one of the main activities of visitors is the observation of this fauna. There are also marshy areas in the vicinity, although if we are on the beach, we will not see them if we do not go on purpose.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WSET
Look up tonight for the last full moon of summer
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday night and into Saturday morning, the Harvest Moon will be big and bright. The harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. This year, the harvest moon will occur 12 days before the equinox on Sept. 22. When the closest moon to the Autumn equinox occurs in October, it is known as the corn moon.
When and where to see Virginia's fall colors
It's beginning to feel a little like fall in Richmond — and that means it's time to start thinking about leaf peeping around the Old Dominion. The forecast: Plentiful summer rain means most of Virginia's trees will still be green for a while, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry's Fall Foliage Report.
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
Acorn collection season begins with the Virginia Department of Forestry
As fall begins, acorns will begin to cover the ground, and the Virginia Department of Forestry wants you to start collecting these acorns and seeds to help grow the next generation of oak, walnut and chestnut trees in the Commonwealth.
Virginia receives $46 million to fight lead contamination in water supply
The Virginia Health Department will receive $46 million in federal funding to replace lead water lines throughout the state, in an effort to fight contamination in the commonwealth's drinking water.
Gas prices in Middle Peninsula & Northern Neck below average as Virginia prices fall
Gas prices in Virginia are on a continued downward trend. As of today, the state average of $3.54 is below the national average of $3.76, data from AAA show. In many areas, prices are currently below the state average, including gas prices across the entire Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, AAA’s daily chart reveals.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Augusta Free Press
$46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Replacing lead service lines throughout the Commonwealth will protect the public by reducing the amount of lead in drinking water. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday the allocation of $46 million to replace lead...
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
WSET
Virginia Tech awarded nearly $615K grant for in-class demonstrations for safe driving
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — On Friday, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $1,941,340 in federal funding to promote increased safety for Virginia drivers and motorists. This funding also includes a significant amount of funding for Virginia Tech. “Last year, we saw nearly 5,000 crashes...
