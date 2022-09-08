Healthcare leaders continue to face new and complex challenges in a constantly evolving landscape, including staffing and capacity constraints, product shortages, and rising costs. These shifting demands change the expectations put on hospitals when it comes to both patient care and financial performance. As we’ve observed, this uncertainty was further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shined a light on many opportunities for improved financial and clinical operations across the healthcare industry. As we begin to learn to live with the impacts of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems needed to find a way to improve their service line alignment and decision support models while maintaining – or better yet, increasing – patient satisfaction, quality, and safety. These factors go hand in hand with organizations’ ability to plan, analyze, and perform – all of which require the right data and technology to keep them on track.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 18 DAYS AGO