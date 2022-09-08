Read full article on original website
Related
Bicycle Health, Tele911 Partner to Bring OUD Care to Emergency Patients
– Bicycle Health, a provider of virtual opioid addiction treatment, and Tele911, a telemedicine company specializing in reducing medically unnecessary ambulance transports of stable 911 patients to hospital ERs, today announced a partnership to increase access to opioid use disorder care for patients in emergency situations. – The partnership between...
Preventative Health Programs Need to Address 3 Key Components
Combination of genetic testing, custom nutrition/exercise/mental wellbeing planning, and personal coaching thwarts chronic metabolic diseases through habit change. The most effective approach to treating chronic disease today focuses on behavior change and prevention. Condition management is yesterday’s innovation; the real key is keeping healthy people healthy in the first place. Smart preventative treatment involves highly personalized experiences informed by behavioral genetic testing to design the right nutrition + exercise + mental wellbeing recommendations delivered through a personal health coach. This combination has achieved remarkable success both warding off chronic disease before it arrives and slowing and reversing disease where it appears.
HealthTeam Advantage Integrates With Bamboo Health’s Pings Solution
– Bamboo Health™ recently announced that HealthTeam Advantage (HTA), the business name of Care N’ Care Insurance Company of North Carolina, Inc., has integrated Bamboo Health’s Pings™ solution. – The Pings rollout delivers real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications for HTA’s 15,000 North Carolina PPO...
SDoH: Today’s Health Systems Are Ill-Equipped to Meet SDOH Demands
Today’s youth understand the role SDoH plays in their health outcomes. But health systems are woefully ill-equipped to meet this growing demand. That needs to change. And with the right technology, it can. A true social revolution began on August 1, 1981. That’s the day teens and tweens everywhere...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AI-Powered Pop Health and SDOH – The Good, The Bad and The Best Practices
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for making population health analytics more accurate and interventions more effective. Not all AI-powered pop health tools are created equal, and while many still exhibit different types of bias that limit their ability to accurately identify issues affecting certain populations, we have learned a lot about the sources of bias in AI and how to eliminate them. AI shortcomings aside, pop health analytics have advanced to the point that we are now getting very good at finding groups and individuals with gaps in care. Unfortunately, we still have a lot to learn about how to effectively reach many of those cohorts with appropriate interventions.
Pharmacogenomics: The Key to Unlocking the Future of Personalized Healthcare
Pharmacogenomics—the study of genetic influences on an individual’s response to therapeutic medications—is an area of personalized medicine that is gaining momentum. Although pharmacogenomics has been around for a while, providers, health plans, pharmacists and legislators are developing a greater appreciation for its potential benefits and applications. How...
Harnessing Healthcare Data: How the Right Low-Code Solution Empowers Clinicians & Improves Patient Experience
The healthcare industry has been slowly adopting new technology solutions to improve efficiency and patient care, but it’s still largely known for paper-based processes, and for having massive amounts of data1. To make matters worse, it’s estimated that 80% of the data in the healthcare industry is unstructured, in the form of discharge summaries, medical images, and clinical notes.2.
Modernizing Medical Payments: Why Providers Must Enrich the Patient Financial Experience
Medical billing issues cause many consumers to shop for different providers. Customers expect a simple, automated billing experience. Insider Intelligence’s recent Spotlight on Modernizing Medical Payments looks at what drives consumers away from their medical providers, and what providers can do to modernize their billing processes. Incorrect or Confusing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hello Heart Launches Cholesterol Management Feature to Tackle Whole-Heart Health
– Hello Heart, the only digital therapeutic that focuses exclusively on heart health, today announced a new cholesterol management feature, designed to empower people to improve their heart health. – The first-of-its-kind, Hello Heart’s ‘My Cholesterol’ allows users to easily track and understand their cholesterol levels, and provides personalized insights...
Challenges and Opportunities for At-Home COPD Management
There are an estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Patients with COPD are frequently prescribed respiratory medication and given at-home treatment strategies designed to improve general wellness and improve airflow. These strategies may include smoking cessation, air quality control, exercise, and stress management. Unfortunately, despite the use of medication and widespread adoption of lifestyle strategies, COPD continues to represent a serious health burden, with symptomatic exacerbations causing substantial hospital readmission with costs ranging from $7,000 to $39,200 per patient.1 Given the challenge and costs presented by this disease, it is important to understand both the limitations and opportunities inherent to the modern management of COPD, as well as consider new ways to reduce care burdens and streamline the path to effective treatment – including the implementation of novel, truly passive remote monitoring systems.
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
Withings Unveils New Body Comp Smart Scale & Health+ Service
– Withings is reimagining the use of smart scales and home health optimization with the introduction of Body Comp, a complete body assessment scale measuring multiple biomarkers typically only assessed in a professional clinical setting, and Health+ an enhanced service providing detailed health analysis and tools to help people improve their health by building a health routine.
How Service Line Alignment Can Improve Cost Savings for Health Systems
Healthcare leaders continue to face new and complex challenges in a constantly evolving landscape, including staffing and capacity constraints, product shortages, and rising costs. These shifting demands change the expectations put on hospitals when it comes to both patient care and financial performance. As we’ve observed, this uncertainty was further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shined a light on many opportunities for improved financial and clinical operations across the healthcare industry. As we begin to learn to live with the impacts of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems needed to find a way to improve their service line alignment and decision support models while maintaining – or better yet, increasing – patient satisfaction, quality, and safety. These factors go hand in hand with organizations’ ability to plan, analyze, and perform – all of which require the right data and technology to keep them on track.
Luna Unveils Value-Based Savings Orthopedic Program
– Luna, the leading in-home physical therapy (PT) platform, today announces the launch of a value-based savings program for orthopedic practices to reduce post-acute care costs by 55-70%. – Top orthopedic groups are turning to Luna to reduce costs and deliver this innovative, in-person form of care, including Hoag (Orange...
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups
– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
New Report Reveals Behavioural Factors to Treatment Adherence
– Fullscript, the leading care delivery platform for personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness support and education, and high-quality supplements released a report about behavioral change in integrative medicine as part of its mission to change how health is prescribed and help people get better. The findings indicated that while behavior or lifestyle change is challenging,
ONC and HRSA Launches USCDI+ Initiative to Support UDS Modernization
– ONC and HRSA launches a new USCDI+ collaboration to support HRSA’s Uniform Data System (UDS) reporting through the UDS Modernization Initiative. – Last October ONC announced USCDI+, an initiative to support the identification and establishment of domain or program-specific datasets that will operate as extensions to the existing USCDI. In particular, ONC envisioned USCDI+ as a service that ONC would provide to federal partners who have a need to establish, harmonize, and advance the use of interoperable datasets that extend beyond the core data in the USCDI in order to meet agency-specific programmatic requirements.
DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data
Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
Femtech – Changing Dynamics of Women’s Healthcare
Femtech a term coined by Danish entrepreneur Ida Tin in 2016 has become a revolutionary moment for women across the globe. Femtech as the term suggests focuses on using technology to solve health issues in females. Although women are the primary caregivers of families, they themselves are at the receiving end of not getting treated for the ailments they suffer. This is owing to multiple reasons that range from socio-economic conditions, lack of awareness regarding health issues and less or no access to proper healthcare. In addition, societal taboo related to women’s health is derailing the overall progress of women’s health issues.
Why You Should Use Digital Signage to Modernize Your Healthcare Communications
Patients seeking healthcare face a lot of hurdles – navigating the spaces where they receive care shouldn’t be one of them. From preparing for the appointment while sitting in the waiting room to asking questions during the exam and taking care of administrative tasks as well as learning about products and services at the end of the visit, better provider-to-patient communication in care settings can improve how patients learn about their health and how they talk about it.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0