Firefighters extinguish 3rd-alarm fire at vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire at the vacant Carousel Mall building in San Bernardino, officials said.
Fairview Fire near Hemet could be fully contained Monday
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, authorities announced.
Rain from Kay Slows Spread of Fairview Fire in Riverside County
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, with the 28,307-acre fire now 43% surrounded by lines of cleared vegetation, authorities said Sunday.
menifee247.com
Animal evacuation center set up at Perris Fairgrounds
An officer assists an Akita in the Fairview Fire area earlier this week. Press release from Riverside County Animal Services:. Riverside County Animal Services established an agreement Thursday with the Perris Fairgrounds to set up an emergency shelter site for Fairview Fire evacuees’ large animals. “We have a lot...
Video shows back-to-back air drops on the Fairview Fire
Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small plane followed by a DC-10 dropping flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video also […]
Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center
Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced. Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open! SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) The post Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center appeared first on KESQ.
North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding; Box Canyon Road open
North Indian Canyon was shut down Friday from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue due to flooding and remains closed. Box Canyon Road from the All American Canal to I-10 opened Sunday morning. Stay with News Channel 3 both on the air and online for the latest on road closures due to flooding. Have you downloaded The post North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding; Box Canyon Road open appeared first on KESQ.
Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Gain Ground on Fire Near Big Bear Ahead of Strong Winds
Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire near Big Bear ahead of strong wind gusts expected to raise the threat of rapidly spreading fires. The 1,000-acre Radford Fire was nearly 60-percent contained Friday afternoon. Fueled by brush and heavy timber, the fire started Monday in the San Bernardino County mountains east of Los Angeles between Big Bear and Seven Oaks.
Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza
Evacuation warning and orders have spread rapidly, even reaching parts of Temecula and Anza. Many Anza residents weren’t expecting it come their way. Emotions were running high, as the flames bring them memories of the Cranston fire that came close a few years back. “It’s just awful, I just hope we don’t have to go The post Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday
Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash.
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
z1077fm.com
Channel Trail Construction Underway in Twentynine Palms
To expand transportation and recreation options for its residents, the city of Twentynine Palms has commenced the construction of the Channel Trail Project. In line with the Twentynine Palms Community Trails Master Plan, construction on the Channel Trail Project began on August 11, with completion slated for mid-December of this year.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested
A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley
Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, there are three outages in Indio leaving thousands without power. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 217 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Shadow Palm Ave. to Avenida Del Mar. The post Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
menifee247.com
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight
The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight Wednesday night and has covered over 27,000 acres, authorities said Friday. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
