Hospice gives free ice cream to first responders
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System Home Care and Hospice teamed up with Jim’s Dairy Kreme Sunday to give free ice cream to first responders and veterans. The event also had a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. It also had a trumpet player who performed to commemorate the day.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery features acrylic painter during September
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The walls at Zero Degrees Art Gallery have changed once again to make room for a new artist. Dan Cook displays his paintings all September long in the guest artist display. You can meet Dan Cook and learn more about the evolution of his work tomorrow...
Upper Michigan Today has fun with farm animals at Jo-Kay Corral
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan today hit the road to have some fun with farm animals this Friday morning. Jodi McIlhamy describes her Negaunee Township farm that she co-owns with her husband Kevin. Jo-Kay Corral gives its guests a hands-on, educational experience... ...and teaches kids the value and fun...
Superior Watershed Partnership teaming up with KBIC for E-waste collection
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership is teaming up with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for an E-waste collection. This Saturday, September 10, at the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township, crews from the partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps will collect electronic waste. Computers, tablets, and cell...
Fifth graders set goals for their future at Bay College
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fifth graders in Delta and Schoolcraft counties are setting goals for their future. Through a partnership with Bay College. about 500 kids will participate in Fifth Grade Fridays. These students get to swim and play with college athletes, then visit various classrooms at Bay to learn more about potential careers.
Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket ball court and rims. For this project, two Detroit-based artists Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon were selected. There were 42 applicants. This is the Marquette City Commission’s first public art project....
Library Card Sign-Up Month begins, UP residents may benefit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. If you live in the city of Marquette or in one of eight surrounding townships – you can get yours for free. You can sign up at the Peter White Public Library. Cards come with many benefits like access...
UPHS - Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract Friday. Competitive wage packages, a labor-management committee and a wage scale to reward experience are some new guarantees the three-year contract will include....
Michigan DNR on how bear hunting season is going
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Friday being the third day of bear hunting season, Michigan’s DNR said many hunters are having success, although it may be too early to tell. DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said nine bears have been checked in so far, and he is expecting many more to come.
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
Tech forum hosted in Marquette focuses on job growth
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local tech leaders gathered Friday afternoon at Campfire CoWorks to discuss a plan to accelerate tech careers in rural communities. LucidCoast led the forum and laid out a rough outlook on what could be done in the near future. The CEO of LucidCoast, Keith Glendon said he sees tech job potential for the U.P. in the next couple of years.
TriMedia announces new CEO
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based TriMedia Environmental & Engineering announces former employee Bob Lehto as a new majority shareholder and the company’s new CEO. “We’re very excited to have Bob back on board to carry the torch and help us grow into the future,” said current President Tom Anthos.
UPHS Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract
Three female veterans traveled on UP Honor Flight Mission XIX, a record high. Rosemarie Sundberg was one of three female veterans on Mission XIX. Don Ryan talks with Lt. Governor Candidate (R) Shane Hernandez. TV6 First Look at the Web (09/09/2022) Total weekend rainfall can exceed 1" in some spots...
Techs at UPHS-Marquette ratify first contract
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a joint press release sent out Friday, UP Health System-Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract. “We worked hard to make sure the contract provides a solid framework to recruit and retain...
M-35 road construction project begins Friday
LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - A total of 4.6 miles of M-35 near Little Lake will be under construction beginning Friday. Plans for this project include milling and resurfacing. Completion of the project is scheduled for the end of September; there will be lane closures throughout the duration of the project.
Democratic and Republican parties rally support ahead of general election
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - In just under two months, voters from across Michigan will head to the polls to make their voices heard. This year, residents will cast their ballots on a handful of state and federal elections. The gubernatorial race sits atop the ticket, with Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer facing off against Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon.
