For everyone that watched the first half of Kentucky versus Miami of Ohio last Saturday night we didn’t see much of what we expected. With a weather forecast that called for a 100 percent chance of rain we all expected to see Kentucky in a constant downpour using a punishing ground game with some play action passes mixed in on offense and a defense that was very stout across the front seven — linebackers and defensive line — with maybe some fingers crossed kind of hopefulness for improvement in the secondary.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO