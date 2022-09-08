ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Will Levis celebrates with Kentucky fans at The Swamp

Will Levis is trying his hand at the Kentucky version of the Lambeau leap? Kind of?. Levis was solid in Kentucky’s 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida Saturday night, throwing for 202 yards and 1 touchdown. He led the way in what has turned out to be the biggest win for Kentucky football in some time.
yoursportsedge.com

Can the Wildcats blow through the Florida Gators this Saturday in Gainesville?

For everyone that watched the first half of Kentucky versus Miami of Ohio last Saturday night we didn’t see much of what we expected. With a weather forecast that called for a 100 percent chance of rain we all expected to see Kentucky in a constant downpour using a punishing ground game with some play action passes mixed in on offense and a defense that was very stout across the front seven — linebackers and defensive line — with maybe some fingers crossed kind of hopefulness for improvement in the secondary.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield

Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keidron Smith electrifies The Swamp with 65-yard pick-six for Kentucky

Keidron Smith just captured some momentum for the Kentucky Wildcats. In fact, he gave the Cats a 23-16 lead over Florida with just over 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has looked very pedestrian at times against Mark Stoops’ defense, and on first and 10, Richardson made a huge mistake.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson Heisman humbling? Kentucky defense brings QB back to Earth

Anthony Richardson received loads of attention after Florida’s big win over Utah last week, but the Florida quarterback was humbled a bit against Kentucky as the Heisman Trophy talk appeared to cool. Richardson started the game 6-for-17, including an interception to Jordan Wright, and mustered just 84 yards. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset

The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
RICHMOND, KY
Wildcats Today

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head coach in program history on Saturday, as his Wildcats defeated Florida 26-16.  "I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon Market

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle hosted its’ inaugural bourbon market Sunday celebrating National Heritage Month. The market highlighted Kentucky’s bourbon history. Several bourbon distilleries took part, offering tastings of their bourbon. There were also food trucks and live music and vendor’s showcased their bourbon coffee, candles, and...
BARDSTOWN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY

