Read full article on original website
Related
Takeaways From Florida's 26-16 Collapse Against Kentucky
What we learned from Florida's 26-16 loss to Kentucky in Week 2.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Loss to No. 20 Kentucky hurts, but growing pains were inevitable in Billy Napier's building process
Billy Napier looked out at the assembled media in the bowels of The Swamp on Saturday night and did something unusual, at least if you’ve been watching Florida’s football program and its 5 head coaches operate since the 2010 season. He took responsibility for what happened on the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Kentucky takes down Florida as Anthony Richardson struggles
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Kentucky has once again gone to The Swamp and handed a first-year Florida head coach its first loss. Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky squad extinguished any UF hype with a 26-16 win over Billy Napier’s No. 12 Gators. Kentucky’s defense came up...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis celebrates with Kentucky fans at The Swamp
Will Levis is trying his hand at the Kentucky version of the Lambeau leap? Kind of?. Levis was solid in Kentucky’s 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida Saturday night, throwing for 202 yards and 1 touchdown. He led the way in what has turned out to be the biggest win for Kentucky football in some time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Can the Wildcats blow through the Florida Gators this Saturday in Gainesville?
For everyone that watched the first half of Kentucky versus Miami of Ohio last Saturday night we didn’t see much of what we expected. With a weather forecast that called for a 100 percent chance of rain we all expected to see Kentucky in a constant downpour using a punishing ground game with some play action passes mixed in on offense and a defense that was very stout across the front seven — linebackers and defensive line — with maybe some fingers crossed kind of hopefulness for improvement in the secondary.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield
Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Following Florida win, Kentucky fans set fire to a couch, flip car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky fans rallied on State Street following the Florida upset Saturday night. The Cats made a comeback in the second half to beat the Gators in Gainesville 26-16. Back in Lexington, a couch was set on fire and burned in the street. In this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keidron Smith electrifies The Swamp with 65-yard pick-six for Kentucky
Keidron Smith just captured some momentum for the Kentucky Wildcats. In fact, he gave the Cats a 23-16 lead over Florida with just over 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has looked very pedestrian at times against Mark Stoops’ defense, and on first and 10, Richardson made a huge mistake.
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson Heisman humbling? Kentucky defense brings QB back to Earth
Anthony Richardson received loads of attention after Florida’s big win over Utah last week, but the Florida quarterback was humbled a bit against Kentucky as the Heisman Trophy talk appeared to cool. Richardson started the game 6-for-17, including an interception to Jordan Wright, and mustered just 84 yards. The...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset
The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
nittanysportsnow.com
Former Penn State QB Will Levis, No. 20 Kentucky Beat No. 12 Florida
Former Penn State QB Will Levis and the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats got an upset win over SEC East foe Florida, who came in ranked No. 12, 26-16. Levis, who played at Penn State from 2018-20, had a modest stat line, going 13-24 with 202 yards and a touchdown and an interception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida
Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head coach in program history on Saturday, as his Wildcats defeated Florida 26-16. "I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and ...
Jalen Geiger's Lower Leg Injury "Doesn't Look Good," Stoops Says
While Kentucky is traveling back to Lexington with mostly smiles following a 26-16 win against Florida in Gainesville, the Wildcats will now possibly be down a starter on defense for the future. Free Safety Jalen Geiger went down in the first half against the Gators following a blindside ...
WTVQ
Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon Market
VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle hosted its’ inaugural bourbon market Sunday celebrating National Heritage Month. The market highlighted Kentucky’s bourbon history. Several bourbon distilleries took part, offering tastings of their bourbon. There were also food trucks and live music and vendor’s showcased their bourbon coffee, candles, and...
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
See ya later alligator: Bourbon N’ Toulouse not offering Gator Etouffee during game Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Bourbon N’ Toulouse announce a Gator Etouffee embargo during the Kentucky-Florida gridiron tussle on Saturday. The Lexington restaurant took to social media to announce they will not be offering their Gator Etouffee for the first time in 18 years during Saturday’s football game.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
wymt.com
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
Comments / 0