Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, September 16, the City of Columbia will celebrate its annual PARK(ing) Day. The city has hosted PARK(ing) Day since 2015. The day is always celebrated on the third Friday in September. PARK(ing) Day is a global event where citizens, artists, and activists collaborate to...
South Carolina remembers 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
Historic Columbia’s 44th Annual Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past 44 years, a festival that celebrates Black history and culture have graced the Columbia area in what is known as the Jubilee Festival. This outdoor event brings musicians, artists, dancers, vendors, and storytellers together to celebrate the state’s black history and culture and it’s all on the grounds of Mann-Simons site, the historic home of an entrepreneurial African American Family.
Trustus Theatre to honor founders with two-act tribute show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You have to know where you started from to appreciate where you’re going. The Trustus theatre will be holding a two-act tribute show they have dedicated to the late founders of the theatre and also celebrating 39 years of history, with a production entitled “The Heart of it all: a Tribute to Jim and Kay Thigpen.”
UofSC graduate presents complimentary Grammy nominated performance of Seven Pillars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Seven Pillars’ is a musical project performed by the quartet, Sandbox Percussion, and composed by former University of South Carolina student and graduate Andy Akiho. This Grammy nominated and Pulitzer finalist will be presented in the recital hall of the University of South Carolina’s...
U of SC Athletics sheds light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is childhood cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, More than 10 thousand kids under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. Charles Waddell, Associate Athletics Director for USC talks about ways the community can support the fight through Curing Kids Cancer.
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate died after a fight Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Broad River Correctional Institution. Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to an area hospital after investigators said he was injured in a fight with a cellmate. He later died of his injuries.
First Alert: Sept. 9, 2022 Noon
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has announced that Vance Lamar Fowler, 30, of Elgin was the victim of a homicide at Hallmark Apartments. According to KSCO, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 9. Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Killian Road Dental Care is providing free dental services to the public Saturday, Sept. 10. Saturday is Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to free dental care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates nearly 108 million Americans are currently without dental insurance. Dr....
CPD: fatal collision leaves one dead, one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced a fatal collision occurred on the 7400 block of Monticello Road. According to CPD, two cars were involved in the incident. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three major projects are maturing on Columbia Canal seven years after a catastrophic flood breached it. More than 20 inches of rainfall over a 5-day period destroyed thousands of homes across the Midlands in October of 2015. The seismic event killed 19 people and threatened the tap water of 200,000 residents.
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third quarter was set to start during the Spring Valley High School game against Ridge View High School, a fight broke out near the concessions stand, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Sarah Blann with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told...
Furry Friday: Maverick
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: '2015 was a significant crisis.'.
Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One parent was arrested and another ticketed after a brawl on a Chester County school bus, officials said. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon. Shortly after the fight began, the...
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd at the intersection of Nates Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it...
Wanted man arrested in connection with Lugoff homicide
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was wanted for murder in Kershaw County. Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, was arrested without incident, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department. He will be booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center, and charged with murder. Deputies responded to a shooting incident around...
