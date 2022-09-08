Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation finds diseased deer within miles of panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY — A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle south of Felt, Okla., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced this week. The CWD positive...
addictedtovacation.com
20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions
These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Down Syndrome Society to feature 8 Oklahomans in Times Square
The National Down Syndrome Society is featuring eight Oklahomans to showcase in Times Square.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
news9.com
Oklahoma Volunteers Joining Red Cross To Respond To California Wildfires
Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross workers to respond to wildfires in northern California. The volunteers are helping with shelters and caring for those displaced from the Mosquito fire near Sacramento. More than 30,000 acres there have burned. The Red Cross said the best way to help is through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees
Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ponca City News
Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate drops nearly 20 percent since statewide program launch
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month. Since the launch of a statewide program in 2007, Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has decreased by nearly 20 percent according to statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The IMR was 8.2 per 1,000 live births...
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
news9.com
Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run
Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog. Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near...
news9.com
LIFE Senior Services Introduces PACE Program To Help Seniors With Medical Care
TULSA, Okla. - More senior adults in Oklahoma will be able to stay in their homes thanks to a new program expansion at LIFE Senior Services. Eileen Bradshaw from LIFE Senior Services joined News On 6 to discuss the PACE program.
KFOR
Fall front nearing Oklahoma
We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington executed
The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington.Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.| MORE | Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of executionOklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow and media witnesses did not report any complications with the execution.Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied it Wednesday.Coddington expressed remorse during his clemency hearing. His attorneys said he was a changed man and not the same addict who killed Hale.| MORE | Stitt denies clemency, execution date draws near for death row inmate James CoddingtonHale’s son said following the execution that he did not believe Coddington was remorseful.”He proved today that it wasn’t genuine. His final statement, he thanked his girlfriend and his attorneys, but he never apologized. He never mentioned my dad. He never mentioned my family,” Mitch Hale said. “So, there was no true remorse. I mean, he forgave Gov. Stitt, which Gov. Stitt didn’t have anything to do with this. The court system is why he’s here and his actions. But, no, he didn’t have any real remorse. He sold it well, and his attorneys sold it well to the clemency board, but there was no remorse.”He didn’t bring up my dad. He didn’t bring up my family. I know him. So, no, there was no remorse. He proved it today.”Mitch Hale also said the execution allows him and his family to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”A lot of talk about closure. There’s no such thing as that, and we’ve dealt with this,” Mitch Hale said. “Today’s not a good day. It’s not a bad day. It’s just a new day for our family. We can finally move on. It’s not going to heal anything, but it closes this chapter.”Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement regarding Coddington’s execution.”The state’s execution of James Coddington was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma. Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”The execution was the first of 25 scheduled in Oklahoma over the next few years.Earlier this year, a judge ruled the state’s execution method does not violate death row inmates’ constitutional rights.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma family seeking answers after company loses dad’s body donated for medical research
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jesse Hall said his father had been ill, but when he passed away in September 2018, his death still came as a shock. - Advertisement - “My dad died so young and he was 63,” he said Wednesday in an interview with KFOR.
KOCO
Rural Oklahoma could get high-speed internet thanks to billion-dollar program
OKLAHOMA CITY — More rural Oklahomans could finally get high-speed internet thanks to a billion-dollar program. The federal Department of Agriculture opened applications for loans and grants, but state leaders said that’s just part of the big picture. One of the lawmakers tasked with developing a funding program for Broadband expansion said they want to get Broadband to reach 95% of Oklahomans within five years.
Comments / 1