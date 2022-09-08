SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Trukera™ Medical last week announced a corporate rebranding to reflect the company’s expanded vision and strategic growth plans targeting broader unmet needs in corneal health. Today, Trukera Medical unveiled the first product under the new company name, the ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System. Designed to help advance corneal health decisions for today’s busy eye care practices, ScoutPro is the first and only portable osmometer in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005227/en/ ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System (Photo: Business Wire)

