A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.

COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO