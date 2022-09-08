Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
One dead after Wednesday night crash near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa — One person died after a crash in Osceola County, north of Sheldon, Iowa on Wednesday night, Sept. 7th, just after 7:30 p.m. A semi carrying an oversized load rear-ended a tractor on Hwy 60, near an ethanol plant. The driver of the tractor died at the...
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
kicdam.com
Season Ends for Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Arnolds Park Amusement Park closed for the season on Labor Day. CEO Jon Pausley says season pass sales were an all-time high, up nearly 30 percent year over year. No sooner did the gates close for the year than the final phase of restoration...
myklgr.com
Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake
Murray County officials are investigating after a car was found at the bottom of a lake. According to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report from a fisherman of a possible car in Lake Sarah on Monday. On Tuesday, deputies followed up with the report and...
agupdate.com
Despite rain in early August, third hay cutting is light
SLAYTON, Minn. – A band of short-term moderate drought developed just above the bottom two tiers of Minnesota counties – going from west to east. The northern third of Murray County was listed in abnormally dry conditions, despite 2 inches of rain early in August. The Vos family...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man dies in traffic accident
A traffic accident on Highway 62 and County Road 5, west of Windom, claimed the life of a 54-year-old Windom man on Monday. The mishap involved a Ford driven by Scott Runck of Avoca and a Pontiac, driven by a 15-year-old from the Windom area. A passenger in one of...
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
Southern Minnesota News
Man drowns after paddle boat sinks on Jackson County lake
A man drowned Sunday after a paddleboat sank on a Jackson County lake. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to a possible drowning on Pearl Lake after multiple witnesses called 911. The body of the victim, Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina was recovered nearly three hours...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
School board to meet Monday
The Windom Area School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will review the proposed property tax levy and set a date for the district’s Truth in Taxation hearing. The board will...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize. Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker arrested for meth and marijuana
SANBORN—A 62-year-old Hope Mills, NC, man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Sanborn first-offense possession of a controlled substance — dextroamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Jerome Nichols stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Sibley man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Tanner Joseph Barrie stemmed from a 911 call from a woman reporting Barrie, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her about 6:55 a.m. that day inside his house at 730 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles drop home opener
The Windom Eagle football team couldn’t keep drives sustained and struggled to slow down a big play Maple River offense Friday night, falling 53-6 in the rain at Island Park. Maple River scored on its third play of offense after forcing Windom into a three-and-out on its first possession....
Iowa State Auditor Finds More Than $16K In Improper Disbursements From Student Activities Fund in Emmetsburg
(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles rally, top Trojans in five
The Windom Eagle volleyball team roared back from an early two-set deficit, rallying for a 3-2 victory over Worthington at Windom. The Eagles improved to 5-0 with the win. Worthington won a thrilling 30-28 opening set, then held the lead throughout set two, winning 25-22. The Trojans jumped to an early lead in the third set before the Eagles stormed back, led by solid defense and a stellar night blocking the ball.
Comments / 0