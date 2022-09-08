PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 64-year-old man was shot four times and killed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Saturday, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the platform of the station at 19th and Market Streets around 2:15 p.m.Police say there is surveillance video showing the 64-year-old man getting into an argument with offender. The 64-year-old man punched the alleged shooter, who then responded with gunfire. It's unclear why the argument started at this time. Police say the man was shot in the head, shoulder, right hand and back. The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., according to police. No arrests were made but police are trying to find the offender based on the surveillance video.The eastbound lane at 19th Street Station will be closed until further notice.Police tell CBS3 this marks the 380th homicide so far this year. Philadelphia is on pace to surpass last year --- the deadliest on record with 562 homicides.Eyewitness News has also been told at least 11 people have been shot since 10 p.m. on Friday

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO