fox29.com
Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
CBS News
Man shot three times in East Mt. Airy refuses medical treatment, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was shot three times in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Upsal Street around 1 a.m. Police say he was shot three times in the lower stomach. The victim refused medical...
CBS News
Man shot, in critical condition inside Kensington home, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was shot three times inside a home in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Erie Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Police say he was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right...
CBS News
13-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooing happened at the intersection of 58th and Vine Streets around 4 p.m. Police say the boy was shot in the groin. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
64-year-old man shot and killed during fight at Philadelphia SEPTA trolley station
Philadelphia, PA- A 64-year-old man was shot and killed at a SEPTA trolley station in...
Three Shot Saturday Night in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department reported that three people were shot Saturday evening...
NBC Philadelphia
17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead While Walking Dog
A teenage girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and abdomen on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police said. According to investigators, she and another young girl were...
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg. Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident. No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.
fox29.com
Philadelphia endures violent weekend as 20 people are shot, 3 fatally and 4 people stabbed
PHILADELPHIA - Twenty people were shot, three fatally, as a weekend of violence erupted in Philadelphia with four others stabbed across the city. The bloodshed began Friday night as investigators say a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section around 9:30 p.m. At about...
Philadelphia police asking for help identifying suspect in Center City SEPTA shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City. A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after an altercation with the suspect at the 19th Street trolley platform.Police released photos of the suspect wanted on Sunday afternoon. Police say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Division at (215) 685-3334, call 911, (215) 686-8477 or submit a tip online at www.phillypolice.com.
Man shot 4 times, killed at Center City SEPTA Station, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 64-year-old man was shot four times and killed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Saturday, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the platform of the station at 19th and Market Streets around 2:15 p.m.Police say there is surveillance video showing the 64-year-old man getting into an argument with offender. The 64-year-old man punched the alleged shooter, who then responded with gunfire. It's unclear why the argument started at this time. Police say the man was shot in the head, shoulder, right hand and back. The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., according to police. No arrests were made but police are trying to find the offender based on the surveillance video.The eastbound lane at 19th Street Station will be closed until further notice.Police tell CBS3 this marks the 380th homicide so far this year. Philadelphia is on pace to surpass last year --- the deadliest on record with 562 homicides.Eyewitness News has also been told at least 11 people have been shot since 10 p.m. on Friday
Man killed at SEPTA station among at least 14 shot in Philadelphia since Friday night: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a violent start to the weekend in Philadelphia. A man is dead after a fight on a SEPTA platform ended in gunfire. Three people were shot in North Philadelphia. And there were several other shootings in the city overnight.Since 10:00 p.m. Friday, police tell CBS3 there have been at least 14 shooting victims in Philadelphia.On Saturday, the city marked its 380th homicide – on pace to surpass last year, which was the deadliest on record and people say they're sick and tired of it."It's exhausting," Joseph Dupree said. "I just want to be able to walk...
Police: 1 dead, several injured during another violent night in Philadelphia
Another violent night in Philadelphia leaves one dead and several others injured.
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Center City Sunday morning. This all happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Locust Street near South Broad.Officials say an officer in plain clothes was approached by a 23-year-old man.Authorities say that officer eventually fired at least 2 or 3 shots, hitting the man in the left shoulder and hip.The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital. CBS3 does not know what happened between the man approaching the officer and him firing his gun.That officer has been placed on administrative leave.
fox29.com
Kensington shootout critically injures 1 man, while another is hospitalized
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two men, one of them critically, in Kensington. 24th District officers were investigating a crime scene on the 100 block of Clearfield, Friday night, about 10 p.m., when they heard gunshots nearby. Additionally, numerous 911 calls came in about the same time for reported gunshots.
NBC Philadelphia
City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials
A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Multiple stabbings under investigation at two correctional facilities in Holmesburg
Authorities report the fourth stabbing of the week.
