Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
New York Giants Legend Victor Cruz Reveals Two Keys for Team Making Super Bowl Run (Exclusive)

Victor Cruz knows what it takes to be a champion as he helped the New York Giants win the Super Bowl during the 2011 season. But now that the 2022 NFL season is underway, how do the Giants get back on track and get back in the Super Bowl picture? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cruz, who played wide receiver for the Giants from 2010 to 2016, revealed two keys for the current team making a run at the big game this season.
Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Scandal Mocked During His 'Sundae Conversation' Interview

Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Sep. 11 episode of Sundae Conversations, which featured a humorous interview with Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley. The Green Bay Packers quarterback engaged with Pressley in a 6-minute exchange covering topics like Rodger's age, immunization drama, State Farm insurance, drafting Jordan Love, tattoos, how to offend a Wisconsinite, and his long locks.
Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History During Rams-Bills Season Opener

Matthew Stafford did not have a strong outing on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams took on the Buffalo Bills. But the Rams quarterback did something only a handful of quarterbacks in NFL history have done. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Stafford became the 12th quarterback to reach 50,000 career passing yards. He reached the milestone in his 183rd career game, matching Drew Brees for the fastest in NFL history.
'Sunday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Buccaneers at Cowboys

The 2022 NFL season is underway, and the first official Sunday Night Football game features two Super Bowl contenders. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Texas to face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
