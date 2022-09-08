ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear Up for Fall With These Iconic Dr. Martens Shoe Styles That Add an Edge to Any Outfit

By Christine Flammia
 3 days ago
The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to store your slides and cute summer sandals, and get ready to invest in fall shoes and stylish boots. Sure, your go-to men’s and women’s white sneakers will transition nicely for sweater weather, but nothing adds an edge to your fall duds quite like Dr. Martens’ most iconic styles .

For over six decades, Dr. Martens shoes have been a symbol of rebellious self-expression. In recent years, the demand for Dr. Martens has only increased with the brand’s growing cult-like following, which includes celebrity fans like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo . No matter where you look, that Dr. Martens yellow welt stitch and signature lug sole is everywhere, especially with the combat boots trend on the rise. Best of all, Dr. Martens shoes are built to protect your feet from harsh weather and notably stand up to snow or rainy conditions with the tough, high-quality materials and meticulous construction.

The beauty of these iconic shoe styles is their versatility, so any outfit can be a Dr. Martens outfit. The unisex shoes are built to go with just about anything, from office dresses and suits to wide-leg trousers to all your favorite jeans . Plus, they’ll outlast every other pair of shoes in your closet.

To get into the fall spirit, kick off your shoe shopping extravaganza with Dr. Martens icons , including the first and second shoes the brand ever launched back in the ’60s — the 1460 boot and the 1461 oxford — as well as the 2976 Chelsea and the Jadon platform . The stand-out styles are tough, cool and timeless, making them the ideal footwear for this fall and years to come.

Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up Boot

Take the classic Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up Boot . It’s the first shoe the brand launched back in the ’60s, and it remains one of the most wearable shoes around, transcending shoe styles and decades of trends that have waxed and waned. They’re made with smoothed out leather and feature the brand’s signature 8-eyes for laces and Goodyear-welted construction.

They are the kind of boots where if you don’t already own a pair, you can’t go wrong with grabbing one. And if you already have the classic color combo — black leather and yellow contrast stitching — there are now a ton of other color and texture options to change it up for fall. Wear them with everything, but especially with denim (distressed and not) and cool suits. It’s what the alt culture that made the shoes famous would have wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esp9A_0hn6UTSn00
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Buy:
Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up Boot
$170

Dr. Martens 1461 Oxford Shoe

Same goes for the 1461 oxford shoes, which are the shoe version of the classic boot. Dr. Martens 1461 Oxford Shoe has all of the fit and feel of the boot, but in an oxford shape and an overall lower profile. It’s great second pair of Docs (and, actually, is the second pair of shoes the brand launched after the boot), if you already have and love your boots. They look especially timeless paired with dark denim and suiting. The rubber sole and yellow contrast stitching are inherently casual — which is why it adds so much personality and attitude when paired with something more traditionally buttoned up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qH6qC_0hn6UTSn00
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Buy:
Dr. Martens 1461 Oxford Shoe
$130

Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot is here to make all of your fall Chelsea boot dreams come true. The boot shape is a necessity for all wardrobes because of just how easy they are to wear. You can pair them with dresses and skirts or jeans, trousers, and any other kind of pant under the sun.

The shoes themselves are a little younger (they originally launched in the ’70s), but they have still stood the test of style time. They have that same supple leather and Goodyear-welt construction as OGs, but in a slip-on version. They’re a comfortable classic you can wear all season long — and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9MIz_0hn6UTSn00
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Buy:
Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot
$170

Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot

Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot has all of the edge and history of your classic Docs, but made even edgier with the dramatic platform outsole. If summer shoe style taught us anything, it’s that platform soles are the things to have — just swap out the light sneaker for this heavier boot to make the trend work for fall.

These boots are especially fun to wear because of that slightly dramatic lug sole. Wear them with dresses of all kinds, but especially with more feminine styles, for an immediate edge factor. Guarantee you’ll wear ’em all fall and winter long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXOwt_0hn6UTSn00
CREDIT: Dr. Martens


Buy:
Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot
$200

Footwear News

