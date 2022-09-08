ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde, & More To Play ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8XHf_0hn6UFLr00

After the tragic passing of Naomi Judd, Wynonna announced that she would still carry on with the final tour, in an effort to carry on her mother’s legacy.

With that being said, Wynonna Judd has announced the star studded performers who will be hitting the road with them for The Judds: The Final Tour, featuring the likes of Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill.

Wynonna expressed her excitement for the new additions:

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids. I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans.

I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Martina McBride also shared her excitement and gratitude:

“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour. I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of Country Music’s biggest names.”

The 11-date arena tour will kickoff on Friday, September 30th in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and concludes in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena on October 29th.

Check and see if they’re coming to a city near you:

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates:

Friday, September 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI – Brandi Carlile

Saturday, October 1: Huntington Center, Toledo, OH – Brandi Carlile

Friday, October 7: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD – Ashley McBryde

Saturday, October 8: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI – Ashley McBryde

Friday, October 14: Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA – Little Big Town

Saturday, October 15: Propst Arena at Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL – Little Big Town

Friday, October 21: Choctaw Grand Theatre, Durant, OK – Kelsea Ballerini

Saturday, October 22: Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX – Trisha Yearwood

Thursday, October 27: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS – Ashley McBryde

Friday, October 28: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN – Trisha Yearwood

Saturday, October 29: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY – Faith Hill

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lexington, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Kentucky State
City
Nashville, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

188K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy