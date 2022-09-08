Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde, & More To Play ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

After the tragic passing of Naomi Judd, Wynonna announced that she would still carry on with the final tour, in an effort to carry on her mother’s legacy.

With that being said, Wynonna Judd has announced the star studded performers who will be hitting the road with them for The Judds: The Final Tour, featuring the likes of Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill.

Wynonna expressed her excitement for the new additions:

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids. I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans.

I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Martina McBride also shared her excitement and gratitude:

“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour. I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of Country Music’s biggest names.”

The 11-date arena tour will kickoff on Friday, September 30th in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and concludes in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena on October 29th.

Check and see if they’re coming to a city near you:

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates:

Friday, September 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI – Brandi Carlile

Saturday, October 1: Huntington Center, Toledo, OH – Brandi Carlile

Friday, October 7: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD – Ashley McBryde

Saturday, October 8: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI – Ashley McBryde

Friday, October 14: Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA – Little Big Town

Saturday, October 15: Propst Arena at Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL – Little Big Town

Friday, October 21: Choctaw Grand Theatre, Durant, OK – Kelsea Ballerini

Saturday, October 22: Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX – Trisha Yearwood

Thursday, October 27: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS – Ashley McBryde

Friday, October 28: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN – Trisha Yearwood

Saturday, October 29: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY – Faith Hill