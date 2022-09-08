Read full article on original website
Memphis livestream massacre caught on surveillance video as suspect Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – EXCLUSIVE: Ezekiel Kelly stood before a judge Friday morning after allegedly opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis, parts of which were captured on videos obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. Appearing in a Shelby County courtroom wearing a dark blue-colored...
Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged with another woman's armed abduction, rape: indictment
FIRST ON FOX: Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, the 38-year-old ex-con accused of abducting and killing local teacher and mother of two Eliza Fletcher during her morning run on Sept. 2, has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and felony firearms charges in connection with a second sexual assault. It happened...
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect due in court after new abduction, rape charges in 2021 incident
The Memphis man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher is due back in court on Monday morning after being charged in relation to an alleged 2021 rape and kidnapping of another woman. A grand jury indicted Cleotha Henderson, 38, on Thursday on aggravated rape and kidnapping charges...
Memphis livestream massacre suspect Ezekiel Kelly freed after plea deal in prior shooting: indictment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FIRST ON FOX: Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who police say shot seven people in an hours-long rampage Wednesday, killing four, had been charged with a shooting involving three victims in 2020, court documents show. He allegedly shot two people and almost hit a third.
Eliza Fletcher: Memphis funeral draws hundreds as slain mother remembered for 'bringing light' to the world
Loved ones and hundreds of mourners from the Memphis community gathered on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher, who was honored for "bringing light to this day and the world." Over 300 mourners were estimated to have attended funeral services held at...
Lawrence Jones: We’re headed for vigilante justice if things don’t change
While Memphis "soft-on-crime" policies have had severe consequences, Lawrennce Jones, host of "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that vigilante justice will rise if things don’t change. LAWRENCE JONES: So, you know, and I was telling you this off-air, what I'm afraid of as this...
