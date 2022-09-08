ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access

By Shondiin Silversmith
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
Photo by Dreamlike Street | Unsplash

Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access.

The grants are being used to fund high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

“Direct investment into Tribal communities is a crucial step in closing the digital divide in Indian country while protecting local customs and traditions and creating new opportunities for global engagement and growth,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a press release .

The Arizona tribal entities awarded as part of the program include Hopi Telecommunications, Inc., Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona, San Carlos Apache Tribal Council/Triplet Mountain Communications, Inc., and White Mountain Apache Tribe.

In all, the projects will connect more than 33,300 homes with the high-speed internet connectivity necessary for learning, work and telehealth, according to the Department of Commerce.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chairman Peter Yucupicio said that the $6.8 million dollar grant his tribe received will help provide vital telecom services to the tribe’s 69 government buildings and nine businesses.

“This important Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Award will empower the Pascua Yaqui Tribe to carry out critical capital projects that directly support work, education, and health monitoring on the Reservation utilizing remote options in response to the Coronavirus public health emergency,” Yucupicio said in a written statement.

The funding will also help the tribe be able to run fiber optic cables from its data center to new housing developments, as well as the communities of Tortuga Ranch, Guadalupe and Old Pascua.

“This funding also will improve the quality of life, spur economic development activity, and create opportunities for remote employment by expanding broadband access to Tribal members in the various Pascua Yaqui communities,” Yucupicio added.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat, commended the funding granted to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe because the support will enable future economic development and boost tribal sovereignty.

“For too long, a lack of internet connection has widened the digital divide and contributed to systemic inequalities for underserved areas and tribal nations,” he said in a written statement. “Access to quality and high-speed internet services will provide critical digital resources for schools, businesses, hospitals, and many other services on Indigenous lands.”

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority received $50.8 million in funding for a project that will install fiber optic cables, fixed wireless and 2.5 GHz wireless networks across the Navajo Nation. The development will directly connect nearly 21,000 homes.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe received $23.4 million for a project to install fiber optic cables that would connect more than 3,600 households and 56 tribal businesses.

Tripplet Mountain Communications Inc. from the San Carlos Apache Tribe received $9.9 million for a project to install fiber optic cables to more than 6,900 unserved households.

And Hopi Telecommunications Inc. from the Hopi Tribe received $13.8 million for a project to install fiber optic cables in more than 1,000 unserved households, plus 18 businesses and six community anchor institutions.

The awards were the last of a more than $500 million package that Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to deliver before the end of August.

“Our administration’s vision is to connect all Native communities with the Internet and with the opportunity that comes along with access to affordable Internet — the opportunity to live healthier, happier, and more prosperous lives. And we will continue to fight every day to make that vision a reality,” Vice President Harris said during a press call on Aug. 11.

In total, the National Telecommunication and Information Administration awarded more than $634.7 million to 25 tribal entities in August.

“This month the Biden-Harris Administration demonstrated that tribal communities will not be left behind in connecting their communities to affordable and reliable high-speed internet,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo announced the grant awards during an event at the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona in Phoenix at the end of August. Arizona leaders and Tribal leaders attended the event and praised the funding awarded to the five Tribal entities.

“Reliable internet is necessary today for everything from running a business to doing homework. These grants will bring high-speed internet access to tens of thousands of tribal homes, businesses, schools, and libraries,” U.S. Senator Mark Kelly said in a press release. “That’s going to help create jobs and bring new opportunities to Arizona’s tribal communities, and even more help is on the way, thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

Since the program’s inception, The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program has awarded 69 projects, which totaled more than $726 million in funding, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration .

The post Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Arizona Mirror

Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it.

Elections departments across the country are getting tons of near-identical requests for an obscure document generated by ballot-counting machines, spurred by people who insist this record could help detect fraudulent voting patterns that show former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election. It is the latest example of the endless, fruitless quest for […] The post Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Measles cases highlight Arizona’s declining vaccination rates

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health recently announced three measles cases in the county as the state has continued to see year-over-year drops in how many children are being vaccinated against the highly contagious viral infection.  Measles has no specific treatment once a person becomes infected, and it is estimated that measles vaccinations resulted […] The post Measles cases highlight Arizona’s declining vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation

WASHINGTON – After bottoming out at 4% in 2017, labor union membership in Arizona has been slowly rising, but it is still well behind levels of previous years and only about half of the national average. In 2021, the most recent year for which Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available, it said 5.4% of workers in […] The post Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Youth access to mental health care improved under Jake’s Law, but persistent barriers hamper its reach

In March 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a sweeping set of measures designed to help curb rising rates of suicide and expand access to mental health treatment for Arizona residents with and without insurance. Commonly known as Jake’s Law, the legislation was named after Jake Machovsky, a 15-year-old who died by suicide in […] The post Youth access to mental health care improved under Jake’s Law, but persistent barriers hamper its reach appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Google court docs show that users who opt out of tracking are still monitored

Newly released documents in the Arizona Attorney General’s lawsuit against tech behemoth Google reveal more details about the company’s response to reporting on its privacy policies and how Google users’ IP addresses are used to obtain exact location information.  Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s case, filed in 2020, is part of a larger investigation that has […] The post Google court docs show that users who opt out of tracking are still monitored appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Private school students flock to expanded school voucher program

In the first two weeks since applications for the expanded Empowerment Scholarship Account program opened, roughly three of every four students who sought school voucher funding had never set foot in an Arizona public school. That represents a major departure from how ESAs, as they’re typically called, were designed. The selling point was that they […] The post Private school students flock to expanded school voucher program appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Two months after Roe reversal, abortion picture in Arizona no clearer

WASHINGTON – When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, it left Arizona officials, advocates and physicians with 120 years of conflicting abortion laws to untangle. Two months later, things are still tangled. “We have struggled to understand what is permissible by law,” said Dr. Jill Gibson, medical director for Planned Parenthood […] The post Two months after Roe reversal, abortion picture in Arizona no clearer appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer

WASHINGTON – The average price for gas in Arizona fell to $3.99 a gallon Thursday, the first time in months it has been below $4 and a sharp decrease from the record high of $5.388 hit just two months ago. One economist called the falling gas price “a good thing for anybody that drives,” and […] The post Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Will Kari Lake enforce a ban on nearly all abortions? Voters deserve to know.

As a physician, it’s important to me that I be as clear and honest as possible with my patients about their health, be it good news or bad news. Their health and well-being is at the forefront of my communication. I expect the same from our elected leaders. But now that Kari Lake will be […] The post Will Kari Lake enforce a ban on nearly all abortions? Voters deserve to know. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizonans can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster as soon as next week

Arizonans can expect to line up for the new omicron-aimed COVID-19 booster shot as soon as next week, now that the vaccines have been approved for deployment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  The shots, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, were granted emergency authorization by the FDA on Wednesday, in recognition of the […] The post Arizonans can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster as soon as next week appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

With recreational cannabis sales soaring, Arizona’s medical marijuana industry is struggling to adapt

Arizona’s commercial marijuana market has gone through a seismic shift since 2021 began. Adult-use and recreational sales have overtaken medical marijuana, as cardholders abandon certifications and established businesses wrestle with the need to change with the times. Throughout 2022, the Arizona Mirror has tracked a 7-month downward trend in medical marijuana sales, while the recreational […] The post With recreational cannabis sales soaring, Arizona’s medical marijuana industry is struggling to adapt appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Blake Masters has hired two ‘fake electors’ as campaign staffers

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has hired two fake electors, according to his campaign finance reports. Gregory Safsten has been paid $29,350.80 so far by the Masters campaign as a “campaign consultant.” Safsten was one of 11 people who signed a bogus document claiming former President Donald Trump won Arizona’s Electoral College votes in […] The post Blake Masters has hired two ‘fake electors’ as campaign staffers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

