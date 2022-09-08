ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Nat Sciver’s leadership hailed as she continues to deputise for Heather Knight

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQCcC_0hn6TwpX00

England all-rounder Alice Capsey has hailed the calming influence of stand-in skipper Nat Sciver as she continues to lead her country in Heather Knight ’s absence.

Knight is recovering from hip surgery, meaning Sciver will continue to carry the baton in the Vitality T20 series against India starting on Saturday.

Eighteen-year-old Capsey has played all seven of her international appearances on Sciver’s watch, having debuted against South Africa immediately after Knight’s injury and earned a spot in the Commonwealth Games side.

And she has no doubt that the team are in the best possible hands.

“Nat’s obviously very experienced, a great cool and calm person to be around for a youngster like me,” she said.

“It was amazing to play under her captaincy in the South Africa series and the Commonwealths and I’m really looking forward to being around her again. She brings that level of composure that, as a younger player, it is really comforting to be around.

“You always know there is someone you can go to or talk to and get a rational answer. I’ve learned so much just from being around, it’s really exciting to have her as a leader in the group and see how she goes about things.”

Both players had memorable campaigns in The Hundred, Capsey winning the title for the second year in a row with Oval Invincibles and playing a starring role in the final, while Sciver was named tournament MVP following a fine camaign with Trent Rockets.

The competition gave the England squad an immediate chance to get over an underwhelming conclusion to the Games in Birmingham, where this month’s opponents beat them in the semi-final before another defeat in the Bronze medal match against New Zealand.

“We’ve had the disappointment of the Commonwealths but we’re parking it and putting all our focus into the India series,” said Capsey.

“We’re really motivated. It’s a really exciting series that presents a lot of challenges along the way, we have to adapt and overcome. We lost in the Commonwealth Games, however that was a few weeks ago, we come off The Hundred with a fresh start, a new series and all to play for.”

Capsey was a breakout star of the inaugural Hundred, coming to the fore with some standout performances while still a GCSE student, but has had to cope with a bigger target on her back this time.

With eight wickets and 118 runs at a strike-rate of 142.16, she coped well with a spotlight that is only going to intensify as her international career takes off.

“Obviously last year no-one really knew who I was and coming into this year I noticed a bit more planning about how to get me out and how to face me,” she said.

“But that’s all part of the challenge of coming into professional cricket and playing in those tournaments. It was a challenge for me to adapt my game.

“Form is such a precious thing and you have to look after it, as a batter especially. I was probably struggling at the beginning of the season with South East Stars, not putting in performances I would have liked.

“The turning point was getting picked for the South Africa series. Since then I’ve been trying to look after my form as much as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stuart Broad: The stats behind England bowler’s 566 Test wickets

Stuart Broad moved into the top-five wicket takers in Test history with his three for 45 against South Africa on Sunday.With 566 wickets Broad now stands second only to his long-time new-ball partner James Anderson among all Test seamers, having passed his idol Glenn McGrath on the list.Here we look at his record.500 clubBroad, along with Anderson, is among only seven bowlers to take 500 or more Test wickets.Spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, with 800 and 708 respectively, head the list with Anderson the top seamer on 667.India spinner Anil Kumble took 619 wickets, with Broad rounding out the...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test result as England seal series victory

England polished off the remaining runs they needed to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third Test at the Oval on Monday morning to secure a 2-1 series victory.Openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees were still at the crease as the hosts began the day requiring just 33 runs for victory after bad light stopped play on Sunday evening.Lees was dropped by Proteas wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne from the third ball of the morning and then survived another scare when a thick edge flew over Keegan Petersen at third slip to go for four but the Proteas made...
SPORTS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appear relaxed together during Windsor visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed relaxed together as they reunited at Windsor Castle on Saturday.The royal couples, dubbed the fab four, were last seen together in public on Commonwealth Day in 2020, two months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back as senior royals.Despite reports of a rift between the two brothers, both William and Harry remained cordial to each other, regularly interacting with each other.A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them during the walkabout on Saturday, where...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Commonwealth#Mvp#Trent Rockets
The Independent

Soccer resuming in Britain after pause due to queen's death

Soccer was resuming in Britain on Monday after a pause over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with lower-division games set to return to normal this week.The Premier League, however, has yet to confirm when the top flight will be back playing again, with logistical issues likely arising ahead of the State Funeral taking place in London on Sept. 19.The English Football League — which runs the three divisions below the Premier League — said tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across the country when games in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy