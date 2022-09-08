ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

The Independent
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad , had died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington , according to Tom Johnson, CNN 's former chief executive.

Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his coverage Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.

