Simon Clarke says fracking should be done with ‘community consent’

Simon Clarke said that fracking should be done “in the most sensitive way possible” when speaking to Sky News ahead of Liz Truss ’s confirmation that the ban on the practise will be lifted.

The levelling-up secretary said while it was important to obtain “community consent,” meeting the country’s net zero commitment is “critical.”

Ms Truss’s lifting of the ban could see the resumption of domestic shale gas fracking in as soon as six months.

A cap of £2,500 pounds a year on energy bills was also announced in the House of Commons on Thursday, 8 September.

