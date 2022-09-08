ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Students Return To School

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago
Thursday is the first day of the school year for students in New York City.

About one million kids are returning to the classroom, with relaxed Covid protocols now in effect. Testing and health screenings are no longer mandatory. Masks also aren't required, unless the person is a close contact or they've just returned from a quarantine period.

New York City also launched a new safety effort involving the school system. It includes a notification system that will alert parents and staff about any potential emergency situation.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

