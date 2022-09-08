Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
Watch Iowa City Workers Save Baby Kittens Trapped Under a Porch
There was a bit of drama recently of the feline variety in Iowa City, Iowa. A stray cat was trapped and taken to a shelter before it was known that she was a mother with kittens who were still trapped. Thankfully, workers came to the rescue as a new video share shows.
KCRG.com
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Danny Gorectke lives in some brush just off Highway 151 in Dubuque. Living outside is something he’s enjoyed for the last 7-years. “I prefer this type of lifestyle,” he said. That’s all going to change come Monday at 1 PM after he received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvik.org
Boil Order Affects Thousands of Dubuque Residents
Following Iowa DNR requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take up to two days. The city says approximately 15,600 addresses in Dubuque are affected...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
iowa.media
Iowa vs Iowa State: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Iowa State (1-0) WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Saturday, September 10) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Brandon Gaudin, Anthony Herron, and Rick Pizzo. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 133/195. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
iowa.media
Downtown gated parking ramp hours to change effective September 19th
The City of Iowa City is making changes to the hours where residents are charged at their public gated parking ramps. According to a release from the city, the change takes effect a week from Monday, September 19th. The Capitol Street, Dubuque Street, Tower Place, and Court Street Transportation Center parking ramp hours of operation will change to 8 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. [Spencer Petras will] get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar
After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
Comments / 0