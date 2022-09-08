Read full article on original website
Inflation Fueled Interest Rates Trigger Strong Demand For Citrix Debt
Banks seeking to sell some of the debt backing the $16.5 billion leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc CTXS to investors saw more demand than they could fill, Reuters reports. Banks led by Bank of America Corp BAC, Credit Suisse Group CS, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS agreed to...
GE Announces Board of Directors for Future Independent GE HealthCare; Confirms Target Spin-Off Timing of First Week of January 2023
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- GE (NYSE:GE) today announced the first Board of Directors for GE HealthCare, the planned independent company that will be created following its spin-off from GE. The company also announced that it is targeting a spin-off date in the first week of January 2023, subject to final approval from the GE Board of Directors and other customary conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005509/en/ GE HealthCare Board of Directors (Graphic: GE)
