35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Development in Plaza 20 planned, but few details released
Plans are in the works to redevelop a portion of Plaza 20 in Dubuque, and also to create an easement through the area. Mentions of redevelopment in a section of Plaza 20 were made during last week’s Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, which discussed the lot that includes a building currently housing a Dubuque County GOP office, next to Harbor Freight Tools.
Downtown gated parking ramp hours to change effective September 19th
The City of Iowa City is making changes to the hours where residents are charged at their public gated parking ramps. According to a release from the city, the change takes effect a week from Monday, September 19th. The Capitol Street, Dubuque Street, Tower Place, and Court Street Transportation Center parking ramp hours of operation will change to 8 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
One dead in Jones County ATV accident
JONES COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away in an ATV accident in Olin early Saturday morning. The Iowa DNR and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash at 3:30 a.m. near the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area. According to a DNR press release, James Daniel Minor, 35, drove […]
DNR: Jones County man killed in ATV accident
A Jones County man was killed in an ATV accident early Saturday morning. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which says 35-year-old James Minor of Olin drove off a roadway in the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area around 3:30am. Minor hit an obstruction and was declared dead at the scene.
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Danny Gorectke lives in some brush just off Highway 151 in Dubuque. Living outside is something he’s enjoyed for the last 7-years. “I prefer this type of lifestyle,” he said. That’s all going to change come Monday at 1 PM after he received...
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
Boil Order Affects Thousands of Dubuque Residents
Following Iowa DNR requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take up to two days. The city says approximately 15,600 addresses in Dubuque are affected...
City of Dubuque Issues Boil Order for More Than 15,000 Addresses
(Dubuque, Iowa) -- The City of Dubuque issuing a boil order advisory for large parts of the city. The city says bacteria was detected in a water tank during a scheduled inspection. The tank has been isolated and taken out of service for follow-up testing, which the city says could take up to 48 hours. More than 15,000 addresses are affected by the boil order advisory. The city says addresses under the boil order advisory will be contacted by phone and through the city's emergency notification system. The city says until the boil order is lifted, residents in the affected areas should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing teeth.
IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation
Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the person. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
Coralville man allegedly found intoxicated outside business
A Coralville man was arrested for public intoxication after being discovered laying on the sidewalk outside Hobby Lobby Saturday night. Officers were called to the business just before 9 pm on reports of a man laying on the sidewalk outside the store on 8th street. 63-year-old Wesley Snow of 9th Street was allegedly discovered under a blanket with numerous liquor bottles all around him. His pants were reportedly pulled down and showed numerous signs of intoxication, including the strong odor of ingested alcohol, slurred speech, and an inability to stand up on his own.
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Walcott Elementary School parents, community react to potential closure
WALCOTT, Iowa — In 1956, Walcott Elementary became part of the Davenport School District. Today, the school is in danger of being closed and converted into a junior high school. "Why would they do that?" asked Kirk Koberg, a member of Walcott City Council. "That's the question everybody is...
Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped
An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle, which was missing license plates. The moped had allegedly been spray painted.
