Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
More than 600 kids helped by Buffalo backpack giveaway
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bookbag giveaway in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood helped out more than 600 kids on Saturday. The event was held by the Cold Spring Bible Chapel. The third annual event also had free food, games, and prizes. Organizers said they wanted to come together to do something positive.
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Buffalo expat Rob Lieberman returns for 'Fire in the Sky' screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flip through his personal photographs and you very quickly start to understand Rob Lieberman's life – a life largely lived over the past several decades in Hollywood. The snapshots revealing faces and places that, really by any standard would be considered glitzy, glossy and grand.
The 3 Cheapest Air Conditioners On Sale In Buffalo Stores
While summer might be winding down in Western New York, we all know that the potentially hot weather isn't gone from the area just yet. Some of us have spent the entire summer without an air conditioner, just suffering thru the heat with lots of water and some fans. Now...
Equipment to demolish Great Northern Grain Elevator expected to arrive in two weeks
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Frustrations are on the rise as equipment for the demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator is expected to come in the next two weeks. The City of Buffalo issued an emergency order to demolish it after a windstorm on December 11th. Since then, preservationists have been...
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
Casino Card Dealer, Accomplices Charged for Gaming Fraud in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – the Erie County District Attorney’s office is investigating allegations against a trio...
43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC
An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State
Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with 1st franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo. Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road...
Wegmans to discontinue single-use plastic bags; what options will shoppers have?
Effective Sept. 18, Wegmans customers will be able to buy paper bags for 5 cents or have their grocery order loaded into reusable bags. But the era of single-use plastic grocery bags is coming to an end at the company's 18 Pennsylvania locations. The Rochester, New York-based grocer said this...
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
‘Freeways Without Futures’ Spotlights Freeway Removal Efforts
Writing in the Congress for New Urbanism’s (CNU) Public Square, Lauren Mayer reports on some of the freeways most nominated for CNU’s next biannual Freeways Without Futures report, which “highlights the efforts of local campaign organizers and activists seeking to revitalize their communities by dismantling the city highways that burden them with the significant health hazards of vehicle exhaust, a loss of local businesses and services, and streets that are hostile to pedestrians.”
