Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
More than 600 kids helped by Buffalo backpack giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bookbag giveaway in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood helped out more than 600 kids on Saturday. The event was held by the Cold Spring Bible Chapel. The third annual event also had free food, games, and prizes. Organizers said they wanted to come together to do something positive.
Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner

Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
Geico workers organizing in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC

An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State

Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
‘Freeways Without Futures’ Spotlights Freeway Removal Efforts

Writing in the Congress for New Urbanism’s (CNU) Public Square, Lauren Mayer reports on some of the freeways most nominated for CNU’s next biannual Freeways Without Futures report, which “highlights the efforts of local campaign organizers and activists seeking to revitalize their communities by dismantling the city highways that burden them with the significant health hazards of vehicle exhaust, a loss of local businesses and services, and streets that are hostile to pedestrians.”
