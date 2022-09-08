ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd reveals the 'famous friends' joining her on 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoEjN_0hn6RCb300

Wynonna Judd is readying to fulfill the 10-date tour she and her mother, Naomi Judd , had planned before Naomi’s unexpected passing in April, and she’s getting support from some fellow Country artists.

Honor Naomi's memory by listening to some of The Judds' greatest hits via The Judds Radio on Audacy

Scheduled to support Wynonna on the road by taking the stage with her at select shows are Brandi Carlile , Ashley McBryde , Kelsea Ballerini , Little Big Town , Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill . Judd will also be joined by Martina McBride for the entirety of the trek.

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” shared Judd . “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour can be found at TheJudds.com .

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates
September 30 — Grand Rapids, MI — Brandi Carlile
October 1 — Toledo, OH — Brandi Carlile
October 7 — Sioux Falls, SD — Ashley McBryde
October 8 — Green Bay, WI — Ashley McBryde
October 14 — Duluth, GA — Little Big Town
October 15 — Huntsville, AL — Little Big Town
October 21 — Durant, OK — Kelsea Ballerini
October 22 — Ft. Worth, TX — Trisha Yearwood
October 27 — Biloxi, MS — Ashley McBryde
October 28 — Nashville, TN — Trisha Yearwood
October 29 — Lexington, KY — Faith Hill

IN THIS ARTICLE
Audacy

Audacy

