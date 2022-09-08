Wynonna Judd reveals the 'famous friends' joining her on 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

Wynonna Judd is readying to fulfill the 10-date tour she and her mother, Naomi Judd , had planned before Naomi’s unexpected passing in April, and she’s getting support from some fellow Country artists.

Honor Naomi’s memory by listening to some of The Judds’ greatest hits via The Judds Radio on Audacy

Scheduled to support Wynonna on the road by taking the stage with her at select shows are Brandi Carlile , Ashley McBryde , Kelsea Ballerini , Little Big Town , Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill . Judd will also be joined by Martina McBride for the entirety of the trek.

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” shared Judd . “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour can be found at TheJudds.com .



The Judds: The Final Tour Dates

September 30 — Grand Rapids, MI — Brandi Carlile

October 1 — Toledo, OH — Brandi Carlile

October 7 — Sioux Falls, SD — Ashley McBryde

October 8 — Green Bay, WI — Ashley McBryde

October 14 — Duluth, GA — Little Big Town

October 15 — Huntsville, AL — Little Big Town

October 21 — Durant, OK — Kelsea Ballerini

October 22 — Ft. Worth, TX — Trisha Yearwood

October 27 — Biloxi, MS — Ashley McBryde

October 28 — Nashville, TN — Trisha Yearwood

October 29 — Lexington, KY — Faith Hill

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram