An Iowa City man faces charges that he threatened to kill Iowa City Police officers and harvest their organs. The ICPD Daily Activity Log indicates officers were called to an address on East Court Street just after 3:45 Saturday morning for the reporting party’s intoxicated son beating on the house. Arrest records indicate 37-year-old Jon Gustaveson, who lives at the address with his parents, was armed with a four-foot long broom handle and had grabbed his father by the collar and threatened to kill him. Gustaveson is reportedly much larger than his father and 30 years younger. Police say the father felt in fear for his life as Gustaveson had already destroyed property inside and outside of the house.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO