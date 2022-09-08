Read full article on original website
iowa.media
DNR: Jones County man killed in ATV accident
A Jones County man was killed in an ATV accident early Saturday morning. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which says 35-year-old James Minor of Olin drove off a roadway in the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area around 3:30am. Minor hit an obstruction and was declared dead at the scene.
Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped
An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle, which was missing license plates. The moped had allegedly been spray painted.
Downtown gated parking ramp hours to change effective September 19th
The City of Iowa City is making changes to the hours where residents are charged at their public gated parking ramps. According to a release from the city, the change takes effect a week from Monday, September 19th. The Capitol Street, Dubuque Street, Tower Place, and Court Street Transportation Center parking ramp hours of operation will change to 8 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Iowa City man allegedly threatened officers when arrested for 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man allegedly tried to flee the scene and threatened officers when he was arrested for his third OWI this week. Police say the incident occurred Monday just before 8:15pm in the area of Muscatine Avenue and Arthur Street. 36-year-old Marvis Jackson of Muscatine Avenue was stopped because his registration had expired, and his Jeep had a non-functioning headlight. Upon contact, Jackson allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. After field tests were administered, Jackson submitted to a PBT showing his blood-alcohol level at .218 percent. A subsequent Datamaster test reading was .221 percent.
UI Student arrested during bar check for fake ID despite claiming never having been issued one
Iowa City police issue citations to underage drinkers at downtown bars on a regular basis, but a recent arrest involved a Burge Hall resident who claimed never to have been issued any state identification. Officers stopped the female student at the Summit Bar a little after 1:30 am Friday and...
IC man accused of threatening to kill IC Police officers and harvest their organs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he threatened to kill Iowa City Police officers and harvest their organs. The ICPD Daily Activity Log indicates officers were called to an address on East Court Street just after 3:45 Saturday morning for the reporting party’s intoxicated son beating on the house. Arrest records indicate 37-year-old Jon Gustaveson, who lives at the address with his parents, was armed with a four-foot long broom handle and had grabbed his father by the collar and threatened to kill him. Gustaveson is reportedly much larger than his father and 30 years younger. Police say the father felt in fear for his life as Gustaveson had already destroyed property inside and outside of the house.
Cross Park Place resident charged after threatening staff
A Cross Park Place resident was taken into custody by Iowa City Police after he allegedly threatened the staff. The incident occurred just after midnight Friday at the facility on Cross Park Avenue. Officers were called for someone threatening the staff, and came upon 42-year-old Bryan Wickman. He allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. According to the arrest report, Wickman approached a staff member aggressively while threatening to kill her, and smacked a computer on her desk. He also reportedly knocked a cup sitting on the desk towards her.
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
Cedar Rapids Police release body-cam footage from fatal police shooting after protest
Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department released body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of William Rich by CRPD officers on Aug. 30. The release of footage came two days after protesters marched from police headquarters to the Linn County Courthouse, demanding more information about the shooting.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the southwest quadrant of the city Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the Joint Communication Agency received calls about shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of 1st Avenue Southwest. Arriving officers discovered evidence of a shooting, including damage to vehicles and a garage.
Area transient charged after alleged vehicle burglary
An area transient has been arrested after he was identified as the perpetrator of a vehicle burglary. According to the arrest report, 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was in the 300 block of East 1st Street in Iowa City at around 6:45 am August 30th. He was seen on surveillance video entering an unoccupied vehicle and taking documents from inside. Brooks is then seen leaving the area with the documents in hand.
IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation
Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the person. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
