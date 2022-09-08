ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNHTA_0hn6Q7ES00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City.

Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system.

A release from the school system states BCCA will serve grades Pre-K through second grade, working with Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, which educates students in grades 3-12.

“I am very grateful for the Lord’s provision and for the leadership team at Lakeway Christian Schools who are committed to providing affordable and accessible Christ-centered education in the Tri-Cities,” Head of Schools Britt Stone said in the release. “We have a big vision and an excellent team that have worked together to accomplish the seemingly impossible- completely renovate a 25,000 sq ft facility in 10 weeks. Our enrollment has more than tripled in the last three years from 122 students to 368 students. This phenomenal growth necessitated expanding our operations.”

Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is still open at BCCA, the release states. However, spots are limited with only 13 available at different grade levels.

Construction of a new Tri-Cities Christian Academy campus is underway at the Tri-Cities Crossing exit. That new school will serve students in grades 6-12 once completed and will feature 36 classrooms and four science labs.

