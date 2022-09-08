ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer of '22 brought record heat, solar power to Europe

By FRANK JORDANS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gKRi_0hn6Pos700

BERLIN — (AP) — Europe smashed previous temperature records this summer, with long periods of sunshine causing sweltering conditions and droughts across much of the continent but also helping boost much-needed solar power, according to data published Thursday.

The European Commission said average temperatures from June to August were 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher on the continent this year than the previous record set in 2021. In August alone, the previous monthly record from 2018 was exceeded by 0.8 C (1.4 F) this year, it said.

"European temperatures were most above average in the east of the continent in August, but were still well above average in the southwest, where they had been high also in June and July," the commission said, citing data gathered by its Copernicus climate program, which has used satellites to monitor surface air temperatures since 1991.

Separately, energy think tank Ember said the European Union set a new record for solar power this summer, reducing the need for natural gas imports.

The group said the 27-nation bloc generated 12% of its electricity from solar power from May to August, up from 9% during the same period last year. Solar energy narrowly topped the share provided from wind or hydropower, while coming in just below that produced from burning coal.

Ember said that without the 99.4 terrawatt hours of electricity provided by solar, the EU would have had to buy 20 billion cubic meters of gas, costing about 29 billion euros (nearly $29 billion) during the four-month period.

The Netherlands and Germany, not known for their sunny climates, had the highest share of electricity from solar, followed by Spain. Poland saw the biggest increase in solar power generation compared with 2018, increasing installed capacity 26-fold, the report said.

“The solar records set this summer helped keep the lights on and reduced the EU’s now critical gas consumption, providing short-term relief to the soaring cost of energy,” its authors said.

With Europe trying to wean itself off Russian gas because of the war in Ukraine, and high fossil fuel prices expected to last for years, they urged governments to ensure that solar power use can expand further, including by removing regulatory hurdles.

The authors noted this would also help the EU achieve its climate goal, saying solar power — which provides much less electricity in the winter months — would need to increase up to nine-fold by 2035 for the bloc to meet the emissions targets set in the 2015 Paris accord.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Team USA Just Won Its First SailGP Race Series

Team USA yesterday won the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix, its first SailGP event victory in the league’s three seasons. The Americans celebrated the victory, arguably in the most extreme racing conditions of the series, as if they’d won the America’s Cup. For good reason. The team, lodged near the bottom of the season’s roster, had come into the event in a serious funk. Many analysts wondered why they had fared so poorly over the last three seasons, given their strong sailors. They had even had a miserable race in their homeport of Chicago in June. “Certainly all the fans...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Records#Natural Gas#The European Commission#European#Copernicus#The European Union#Eu
The Independent

Russia’s revenge: Moscow targets power stations after Ukraine troop advances

Russia has attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine, plunging cities and towns into darkness, in response to a swift counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swathes of territory.The blackouts came amid claims by some Ukraine officials that their troops had advanced as far as the Russian border in parts of Kharkiv.The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on the western outskirts of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and leaving Ukraine’s second largest city without power on Sunday night.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
114K+
Followers
123K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy