Edwards, CO

$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

2 drown in Dillon Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two men drowned Thursday night in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they were called to the Heaton Bay Campground at 7:20 p.m. for a report of two men driving drunk through the campground. Deputies found the vehicle the men were reported...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth

The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses

On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV

GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
GYPSUM, CO
