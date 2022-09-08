Read full article on original website
KJCT8
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
2 drown in Dillon Reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two men drowned Thursday night in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they were called to the Heaton Bay Campground at 7:20 p.m. for a report of two men driving drunk through the campground. Deputies found the vehicle the men were reported...
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Summit Daily News
CDOT funding for Silverthorne Exit 205 stalled because of 2020 decision
There are three traffic projects that have been identified as a priority in Summit County, and all of them require money, resources and time that the county can’t faithfully secure. Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the three main problem areas are Exit 203 in Frisco, Exit 205 in...
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
Today, one mountain biker owes the other a lifetime of beer. John Crandall is recovering after a freak mountain biking accident in Vail last weekend. “I was doing a run called Radio Flyer,” Crandall said. “Anyone who is familiar knows, there are a lot of close-proximity trees. High speed....
Aspen Daily News
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Summit Daily News
A successful Labor Day weekend won’t make up losses from summer, Summit County businesses report
Labor Day weekend brought good numbers for Summit County businesses but not enough to make up for the rest of the summer. This summer, the general consensus among businesses has suggested that the summer of 2021 was unbeatable for sales. “I think the huge contributing factor was that people weren’t...
Summit Daily News
Rescue goes from ‘grim’ to glad in Gore Range as missing member of hunting party found
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Glen Kraatz’s name. A five-hour-long search ensued Wednesday, Sept. 7, after a member of a hunting party failed to return to camp Tuesday night. A call went out to rescuers Wednesday morning, and the man was found...
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses
On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
This Colorado City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV
GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
