Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, September 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas Republican Kris Kobach has resigned from the board of directors of "Build the Wall," a nonprofit organization that raised money it claimed would be used to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. The Kansas City Star reported that Kobach -- who is running for attorney general of Kansas -- resigned after the organization and Steve Bannon were indicted on charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud. "We Build the Wall" is accused of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to third parties. Kobach has not been accused of wrongdoing by federal or New York prosecutors.
Kansas Public Radio
KPR Presents: Celebrating 70 Years of KANU, Part 2
Week of September 11, 2022: We mark the 70th anniversary of KANU, the flagship station of Kansas Public Radio. It's a trip down Memory Lane in the second of a two-part series, highlighting some of KPR's programs and challenges over the years. Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:. 6pm Sundays.
Comments / 0