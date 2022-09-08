San Francisco Has Unanimously Decriminalized Psychedelics

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution stating that arrests and investigations into people using Entheogenic (psychedelic) plants should be “amongst the lowest law enforcement priority for the City.” It also calls for the decriminalization of psychedelics on the state and federal levels. As such, San Francisco joins a growing number of cities that are decriminalizing psychedelics around the United States.

The resolution states that Entheogenic Plants are shown to be beneficial for people dealing with “substance abuse, addiction, recidivism, trauma, post-traumatic stress symptoms, chronic depression, severe anxiety, end-of-life anxiety, grief, diabetes, cluster headaches,” and more. It also cites the sacred use of psychedelics by healers, mentors, religious and spiritual leaders, and other professionals around the world.

The Board of Supervisors urges that “City resources not be used for any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution” related to use of Entheogenic Plants. They go on to request that SF Mayor London Breed and the city’s state and federal lobbyists work to decriminalize “all Entheogenic Plants and plant-based compounds that are listed on the Federal Controlled Substances Schedule 1.”

Entheogenic Plants are defined as “the full spectrum of plants, fungi, and natural materials that can inspire personal and spiritual well-being, can benefit psychological and physical wellness, and can reestablish human’s inalienable and direct relationship to nature.”

Denver was the first city to decriminalize psychedelics back in 2019. Other cities to follow suit have been Oakland, Santa Cruz, Detroit, and Seattle. Oregon legalized the use of magic mushrooms for medical purposes in 2020, and is on track to implement the change in 2023.

Featured image: Marco Allegretti on Unsplash