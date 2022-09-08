ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Has Unanimously Decriminalized Psychedelics

By Jamie Ferrell
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution stating that arrests and investigations into people using Entheogenic (psychedelic) plants should be “amongst the lowest law enforcement priority for the City.” It also calls for the decriminalization of psychedelics on the state and federal levels. As such, San Francisco joins a growing number of cities that are decriminalizing psychedelics around the United States.

The resolution states that Entheogenic Plants are shown to be beneficial for people dealing with “substance abuse, addiction, recidivism, trauma, post-traumatic stress symptoms, chronic depression, severe anxiety, end-of-life anxiety, grief, diabetes, cluster headaches,” and more. It also cites the sacred use of psychedelics by healers, mentors, religious and spiritual leaders, and other professionals around the world.

The Board of Supervisors urges that “City resources not be used for any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution” related to use of Entheogenic Plants. They go on to request that SF Mayor London Breed and the city’s state and federal lobbyists work to decriminalize “all Entheogenic Plants and plant-based compounds that are listed on the Federal Controlled Substances Schedule 1.”

Entheogenic Plants are defined as “the full spectrum of plants, fungi, and natural materials that can inspire personal and spiritual well-being, can benefit psychological and physical wellness, and can reestablish human’s inalienable and direct relationship to nature.”

Denver was the first city to decriminalize psychedelics back in 2019. Other cities to follow suit have been Oakland, Santa Cruz, Detroit, and Seattle. Oregon legalized the use of magic mushrooms for medical purposes in 2020, and is on track to implement the change in 2023.

If you’re interested in learning about mushrooms and psychedelic research, a good local resource is Haight St. Shroom Shop . Founder James McConchie offers consultations and workshops on the subject.

Featured image: Marco Allegretti on Unsplash

James Brown
3d ago

just what sf needs to add to overwhelming drug problem on the city,a explosion of mushroom addicts hallucinating through-out the city,it's obvious lawmakers have become detached from the real world and pass all these crazy laws to justify their positions,they are elected to represent the people but once they are elected they have their own agendas of returning favors to donors and raising funds for reelection and filling there piggy banks A.K.A FOUNDATIONS. i'm sick of the corrupt american political process

Pat
3d ago

Can’t hardly wait for the first homeless man , with a box cutter knife , high on mushrooms , headed towards me on Essex street to interact with .. Groovy ! ☠️

