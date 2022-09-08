Read full article on original website
Related
pace.edu
The Authentic Advocate: Peter Fragale '88
Bronx native and senior human resources executive Peter Fragale '88, Criminal Justice, has provided critical workforce support during the COVID-19 pandemic. You have had a very successful career in human resources, and currently serve as senior assistant vice president, HR Shared Services, at NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the nation. Tell us more about this role.
Comments / 0