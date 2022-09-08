ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing

Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Marshall County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Benton Harbor Police investigate deadly shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Benton Harbor Police investigate a shooting that killed one 22-year-old man. It happened at 2:53 a.m. in the 1000 block of Columbus. Police found the victim in his backyard injured. He was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital where he died. Police say there are no known suspects.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Huntington man arrested after chase

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
HUNTINGTON, IN
One killed, three injured in La Porte county crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the intersection of US 421 and US 6 on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Initial police investigations show that 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso...
VALPARAISO, IN
South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud by US District Court

GOSHEN, Ind. -- 32-year-old Junaid Gulzar, of Goshen, was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud during a three-day jury trial, according to the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Indiana. Between January of 2021 and July of 2021, it was alleged that Gulzar obtained money under false...
GOSHEN, IN
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident

(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos

Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
WARSAW, IN

