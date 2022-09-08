Read full article on original website
Over 500 U.S. Condé Nast employees unionize
More than 500 U.S.-based Condé Nast employees across nearly one dozen outlets and the company’s production studio are now unionized after the management agreed to voluntarily recognize their union through a card check agreement brokered by a neutral third party. Why it matters: With the new agreement, every...
Apollo vet Josh Harris launches new Wall Street firm
Josh Harris, the Apollo Global Management co-founder who also owns several pro sports clubs, on Friday launched a new alternative asset management firm called 26North. Backstory: Harris stepped down from day-to-day management at Apollo in 2021, after losing a power struggle tied to a relationship between fellow Apollo co-founder Leon Black and Jeffrey Epstein.
TikTok unites tech factions against it
TikTok has managed to get everyone in tech on the same page, wherever they stand on regulation, antitrust and all the other controversies raging in the industry. Driving the news: While TikTok had no official presence at the Code Conference, the Chinese-owned firm was the talk of the annual gathering of tech world notables this week — serving as the foil of choice for a parade of tech executives, pundits and even some government officials.
FTX Ventures buys 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture capital firm FTX Ventures has taken a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital, the companies announced Friday morning. Why it matters: The agreement further cements FTX and Bankman-Fried as the preeminent dealmaker during this crypto down cycle. Details: ... are scarce, as financial terms were not...
The problem of indolent retail shareholders
The first rule of meme stocks is that you short them at your peril — no matter how overvalued they might seem, the crowd can always bid them up. Driving the news: Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, or DWAC, sure seem like they're defying gravity right now, even after having fallen 87% from their peak last October.
5 things to know for Sept. 12: Royal family, Wildfires, Ukraine, Gas Prices, Emmys
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Transparency issues haunt digital ads ahead of midterms
After Big Tech platforms cracked down on political ads in the 2020 election's wake, political advertisers have increasingly flocked to the new Wild West of programmatic ad companies, per a report exclusively shared with Axios. Why it matters: Programmatic ad companies, which automate the buying and selling of ads on...
