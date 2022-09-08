ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins’ Coyle Needs to Continue to Build on 2021-22 Season

Charlie Coyle almost instantly became a fan favorite among the Boston Bruins after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round pick a little before the 2019 Trade Deadline. The 30-year-old is a native of Weymouth, Massachusetts and was drafted 28th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Level Draft by the San Jose Sharks. Upon his arrival in Boston, he provided a nice boost to help get the team to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. He followed it up with 37 points in 70 games in 2019-20, his first full season in the black and gold. His play earned him a six-year contract extension in November 2019.
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW

The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
