ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

First-quarter onslaught leads Grayson past Spartanburg

LOGANVILLE — Grayson's football team asserted its dominance in the first quarter, scoring 31 points en route to a 51-24 win over South Carolina No. 8 Spartanburg. While the win was nice, head coach Adam Carter said the Rams have to get back to work and clean things up, after allowing the Vikings to outscore them 24-20 over the final three quarters.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSPA 7News

Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department

Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
LAURENS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
City
Anderson, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
HART COUNTY, GA
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Lakeview Bar-B-Q ribbon cutting

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for new Chamber Member, Lakeview Bar-B-Q, on August 26, 2022. This family-owned business began in 2020, providing customers with delicious smoked meats and a large variety of side options. Lakeview Bar-B-Q is a full-service barbeque caterer and food truck. Business...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Deputies search for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown area. Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near of St. Francis Hospital. Deputies described Wheat as 6’0 weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy