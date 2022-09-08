Read full article on original website
First-quarter onslaught leads Grayson past Spartanburg
LOGANVILLE — Grayson's football team asserted its dominance in the first quarter, scoring 31 points en route to a 51-24 win over South Carolina No. 8 Spartanburg. While the win was nice, head coach Adam Carter said the Rams have to get back to work and clean things up, after allowing the Vikings to outscore them 24-20 over the final three quarters.
Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town
UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department
Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
Community prays for 11-year-old fighting for his life
Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport […]
South Carolina professor holds baby while mom learns in university classroom
An Upstate professor held a fussy baby while her mom continued learning at Lander University.
Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
Lakeview Bar-B-Q ribbon cutting
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for new Chamber Member, Lakeview Bar-B-Q, on August 26, 2022. This family-owned business began in 2020, providing customers with delicious smoked meats and a large variety of side options. Lakeview Bar-B-Q is a full-service barbeque caterer and food truck. Business...
Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Deputies search for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown area. Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near of St. Francis Hospital. Deputies described Wheat as 6’0 weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. […]
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
Greenville's Peace Center teases its 'biggest announcement in decades'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center in Greenville is set to make what they call the "Peace Center's biggest announcement in decades." The announcement is set for Tue., Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The invitation to the announcement stated, "We're Turning Up The Volume" and mentioned AMP, a music...
Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of...
