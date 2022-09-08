Read full article on original website
Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty
Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
Obama’s portrait was unveiled today. How have past presidents reacted to theirs?
Former President Bill Clinton said he felt “like a pickle stepping into history” during his unveiling ceremony.
California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) said the Justice Department was acting "more like a Third Reich" after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?
The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Why our 14th Amendment lawsuit against a Trump fanatic sets a key American precedent
Most Americans have never heard of Couy Griffin. Most Americans are also probably not familiar with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the disqualification clause, as it hasn’t received a lot of attention since the end of the Civil War, when it was invoked to keep public officeholders who had joined the Confederacy from holding office again.
California headed for 'huge problems' with its power grid, says former Reagan economic adviser
Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to share how the liberal-run government in California has hurt the working class, as part of a "two-tiered" society. Laffer said the state is headed for "huge problems" with its power grid after the state Democratic leaders approved a ban on new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Trumpier than Trump
Some GOP candidates are softening their rhetoric and scrubbing their campaign websites of hardline positions as the midterms get closer. But Doug Mastriano is running a much different playbook in the Pennsylvania governor's race, one of the most important contests in the nation. Driving the news: He has doubled down...
Opinion: Why America keeps re-living the 1990s
The January 6 committee wants to talk to Newt Gingrich and Kevin McCarthy is looking to stage his own version of Gingrich's 1994 'Contract for America' -- Nicole Hemmer says we're living in a 1990s throwback in more ways than one. She points to three events in the 1990s that help explain our current moment.
