Motley Fool

Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks

Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines

Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 78%, is Olo Stock a Buy?

Olo (OLO -0.12%) has dropped substantially since going public in 2021, yet the software company continues to gain traction and adoption in the restaurant industry. So is the stock a bargain buy now? Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and clicking the special offer link below.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Bitcoin was once worth less than a penny per coin, but its value is now measured in tens of thousands of dollars. Many insiders expect the rocky ride to continue upward in the long run, eventually reaching the million-dollar mark around the year 2030. This projection makes sense, though many...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH 2.56%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Is HCA Healthcare a Buy?

HCA Healthcare is coming off a quarter of slower-than-usual growth. An easing of the pandemic has helped hospitals resume more normal operations.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Under-Loved Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2030

One of the best ways to build wealth in the stock market is by investing in businesses that can do well across economic cycles. You want to invest in companies with steady cash flows and competitive advantages.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income That Could Outperform the Market

Dividend Aristocrats are stocks in the S&P 500 index that have raised their payout yearly for at least 25 years. Dividend Aristocrats may reliably raise their payouts, but many of them don't outperform the broad market. AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories are two Dividend Aristocrats with a history of rapid payout...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why 1-800-Flowers.com Stock Was Down This Week

Wall Street is concerned about losses and slowing growth. The holiday season period might show more pressure in sales and earnings.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Palo Alto Networks is capitalizing on the growth in cybersecurity. Prologis is benefitting from demand for warehouse space. NextEra Energy is helping lead the country's race to reduce carbon emissions.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy For the Long Term

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend annually for over four decades. TD Bank from Canada is one of the strongest banks in North America today. Realty Income has the biggest net lease portfolios and an advantaged industry position.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV)

F5 Networks Company Info. The Company is a provider of application delivery...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

Carnival's revenue and bookings are improving from quarter to quarter. The company predicts positive adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Here's Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Pumped Over 400% This Month

A tale of two Terras? After a split in the blockchain, Terra Classic is pumping. Terra Classic -- the original Terra -- has reached the top 30 cryptos by market cap. Following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, the blockchain split in two, forming Terra 2.0 and Terra Classic. Terra...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

Occidental Petroleum's dividend yield is low, but the stock has soared. Raytheon is a steady dividend payer and a major player in the aerospace and defense industry. Microsoft is arguably the safest big tech stock around -- and its dividend has increased tremendously.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Lakeland Industries (LAKE -8.61%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Peachtree Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Peachtree Group (“Peachtree”) bolsters its executive leadership team with the promotion of Brian Waldman to chief investment officer and the appointment of Jeremy Stoler to executive vice president, debt capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005347/en/ Brian Waldman has been named chief investment officer of Peachtree Group. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Trukera™ Medical Launches New ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Trukera™ Medical last week announced a corporate rebranding to reflect the company’s expanded vision and strategic growth plans targeting broader unmet needs in corneal health. Today, Trukera Medical unveiled the first product under the new company name, the ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System. Designed to help advance corneal health decisions for today’s busy eye care practices, ScoutPro is the first and only portable osmometer in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005227/en/ ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Brookfield Renewable has steadily increased its dividend over the years. The renewable energy company should have plenty of power to continue growing the dividend. The payout should also become more sustainable as cash flow grows at a faster rate.
STOCKS

