Alexandre Birman, designer and CEO of Arezzo & Co., launched Schutz in Brazil in 1995, effectively redefining attainable luxury through trend-forward footwear collections that inspire of-the-moment looks. But it was in 2012 when Schutz entered the U.S. that the brand took off with a brand-new energy. When the first Schutz U.S. store opened on Madison Avenue, it was to astounding enthusiasm from the American consumer, who responded to the brand’s ability to produce a constant flow of high-quality products. In 2016, Schutz was awarded Brand of the Year by Footwear News, which honors the best and brightest in the industry. The brand...

