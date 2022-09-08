Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘cloud seeding’ actually helping fight drought?
Research has shown cloud seeding may increase precipitation by 5 to 15 percent. PixabayThe unique but contentious technology is being used in China and the UAE.
Arezzo & Co.’s Schutz Celebrates 10 Years in the U.S.
Alexandre Birman, designer and CEO of Arezzo & Co., launched Schutz in Brazil in 1995, effectively redefining attainable luxury through trend-forward footwear collections that inspire of-the-moment looks. But it was in 2012 when Schutz entered the U.S. that the brand took off with a brand-new energy. When the first Schutz U.S. store opened on Madison Avenue, it was to astounding enthusiasm from the American consumer, who responded to the brand’s ability to produce a constant flow of high-quality products. In 2016, Schutz was awarded Brand of the Year by Footwear News, which honors the best and brightest in the industry. The brand...
Comments / 0