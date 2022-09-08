ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Merriam-Webster adds ‘yeet,’ ‘sus,’ ‘pumpkin spice’ to dictionary

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OwKy_0hn6NtOk00

( WXIN ) — “My pumpkin spice latte tasted sus, so I yeeted it across the room.”

Confused by that sentence?

Look the words up in Merriam-Webster.

Pumpkin spice ,” “ sus ,” and “ yeet ” are among 370 words newly added to the iconic dictionary. While pumpkin spice is self-explanatory, “sus” and “yeet” may need some context.

“Sus” is short for suspicious or suspect, and “yeet” is slang for throw.

Slang terms make up a large part of the new entries, and words associated with the business and technological world (“ shrinkflation ” and “ metaverse “) and healthcare (“ subvariant ” and “ booster dose “) were also included.

sponcon : content posted usually by an influencer on social media that looks like a typical post but for which the poster has been paid to advertise a product or service

Merriam-Webster

Merriam-Webster says its criteria for adding words is their sustained and widespread use.

Some of the latest terms are widely seen across social media, including “ virtue signaling ,” which means to publicly show support for social and political issues without taking any effective actions.

You’ve also likely seen “ sponcon ” while scrolling through social media. That’s when an influencer is paid to advertise a product or service in a post.

“Pumpkin spice” was not the only food term to make the cut. Sushi lovers might recognize “ omakase ,” which refers to a series of sushi selections according to the chef’s choice. Another new entry, “ m ojo ,” is defined as a sauce, marinade or seasoning that is usually composed primarily of olive oil, garlic, citrus juice, and spices (such as black pepper and cumin).

A word you may remember from your childhood is also being welcomed into the dictionary. A “ cootie catcher ” is “a child’s toy that consists of paper folded into four pyramid-shaped parts that are manipulated by the fingers to open and close with each part having a flap that can be unfolded to reveal an answer to one’s question about the future.”

You can see more of the featured new words here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Pumpkin Spice#Sushi
FOX8 News

Inmate dies at Rockingham County Detention Center

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in custody at the Rockingham County Detention Center has died after an apparent medical issue, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the RCSO says an inmate used the Intercom Communication System to alert detention center staff that his cellmate appeared to be […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword, sheriff’s office says

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Highlights from Week 4 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Ledford vs. East Davidson is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Eastern Alamance vs. Reidsville Parkland vs. T.W. Andrews South Iredell […]
FOOTBALL
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy