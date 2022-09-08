Read full article on original website
China plans more Moon missions after discovering potential new lunar energy source
China is planning three new missions to the Moon after discovering a mineral in lunar samples that could be used as an energy source.Beijing’s National Space Administration announced over the weekend that three uncrewed orbiters will be launched over the next decade as part of an acceleration of its space program.The Chinese space agency made the announcement just one day after state media announced the discovery of Changesite-(Y), a phosphate mineral containing helium-3 that could prove to be a valuable lunar resource.It is the sixth new mineral to be found by humans on the Moon, and makes China the third...
Inflation Fueled Interest Rates Trigger Strong Demand For Citrix Debt
Banks seeking to sell some of the debt backing the $16.5 billion leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc CTXS to investors saw more demand than they could fill, Reuters reports. Banks led by Bank of America Corp BAC, Credit Suisse Group CS, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS agreed to...
Golden Minerals Provides Updates to Mexican Mining Properties in Advance of Precious Metals Summit
GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has today provided updates related to ongoing work at several of its Mexican gold-silver mining properties, in advance of the Company’s participation and presentation at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 13-16, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005301/en/ Yoquivo Project: Completed drill holes and mapped veins (Graphic: Business Wire)
