China is planning three new missions to the Moon after discovering a mineral in lunar samples that could be used as an energy source.Beijing’s National Space Administration announced over the weekend that three uncrewed orbiters will be launched over the next decade as part of an acceleration of its space program.The Chinese space agency made the announcement just one day after state media announced the discovery of Changesite-(Y), a phosphate mineral containing helium-3 that could prove to be a valuable lunar resource.It is the sixth new mineral to be found by humans on the Moon, and makes China the third...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO