Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Disney CEO pushes back at DeSantis, Buttigieg praises no gas cars plan and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. NO APOLOGIES: Disney CEO Bob Chapek made no apologies for his company's campaign against Republican education reforms in Florida earlier this year, saying Disney "stood our ground" in the incident. Disney pushed back on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier...
FOXBusiness
California gas car ban 'interesting,' EV adoption must happen 'quickly' to beat climate change says Buttigieg
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday appeared to heap praise on states' efforts to fight climate change – particularly California’s gas car ban – which go well beyond policies set at the federal level. In an interview with FOX 11’s "The Issue Is" that aired Friday,...
China plans more Moon missions after discovering potential new lunar energy source
China is planning three new missions to the Moon after discovering a mineral in lunar samples that could be used as an energy source.Beijing’s National Space Administration announced over the weekend that three uncrewed orbiters will be launched over the next decade as part of an acceleration of its space program.The Chinese space agency made the announcement just one day after state media announced the discovery of Changesite-(Y), a phosphate mineral containing helium-3 that could prove to be a valuable lunar resource.It is the sixth new mineral to be found by humans on the Moon, and makes China the third...
The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows
The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts anticipate another big interest-rate hike, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate hikes so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president’s administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet. The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn’t say how much funding will be announced Wednesday. Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.
FOXBusiness
Chicago flights delayed after minor accident between two planes
Multiple flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were delayed Sunday afternoon after a minor accident between two planes on the taxiway. Around 4 p.m. local time, the wing of Southwest Airlines Flight 2659 – a Boeing 737 – struck the tail of American Airlines Flight 1121 – a Boeing 738 – while on Taxiway A at O’Hare, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told FOX Business in a statement.
FOXBusiness
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to categorize gun store sales separately
Payment processor Visa announced Saturday its plans to separately categorize gun shop sales, joining Mastercard and American Express, which have already said they would categorize purchases at firearm stores. Visa said it would apply the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code to gun shop sales. The new IOS code...
FOXBusiness
Democratic lawmakers ask for IG investigation into how airlines used COVID relief funding
Democratic lawmakers are asking the U.S. Treasury Department to launch a federal investigation into how airlines used federal COVID funding from 2020. In a letter to the deputy inspector general of the department, Reps. Carolyn Maloney and James Clyburn requested a review, including whether any of the money was used for buyouts or staff reductions.
Comments / 0