Chris Bassitt on Mets getting back on track: 'New York media is a little extreme…we're fine'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Chris Bassitt got the Mets back on track to begin Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep of the Pirates, after New York had dropped three in a row against bottom-feeder teams like Pittsburgh and the Nationals.

Asked about the importance of helping the Mets right the ship, Bassitt made it clear that whatever alarm was being sounded outside of the New York clubhouse wasn’t being heard from the inside.

“I think the whole New York media is a little extreme,” Bassitt said. “It's three games. Just win today, that’s just it. I'm sure the world was going crazy, but we're fine.”

The Mets’ brutal offensive struggles paired with the Braves’ continued hot streak helped Atlanta catch New York in the NL East, leaving many fans panicking about one of the most memorable regular seasons in recent memory turning into a Wild Card berth. But clearly, the Mets don’t feel such concerns are warranted after a three-game losing streak that quickly turned into two straight lopsided victories.

