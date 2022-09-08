ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Francisco Lindor on tight NL East race: 'Let's see if we can lose less than they do'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Mets got back on track with a doubleheader sweep of the Pirates on Wednesday, but the Braves continued along their surge as well, winning their seventh straight game to remain tied with New York in the loss column.

Some fans may be on edge about the tight race with just four weeks to go in the regular season, but Francisco Lindor is hardly surprised about the divisional dogfight.

“I said it from day one, it’s gonna be a tight race,” Lindor said. “It should be a tight race the whole entire time. They’re a good team.”

The defending champs have erased a 10.5 game deficit despite the Mets playing at a 96-win pace in that time. The slightest hiccups from New York are being magnified because of Atlanta’s continued dominance, and now, it will be a fight to the finish for the Mets to try and lock down their first division title in seven years.

“At the end of the day, let's see if we can lose less than they do,” Lindor said. “That's it.”

