Man steals multiple fire extinguishers from Southwest Florida gas station

Fort Myers, FL - A man's been arrested by deputies after he was captured on camera stealing three fire extinguishers from a Southwest Florida gas station.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Clark after Clark was filmed stealing three fire extinguishers from a Fort Myers Marathon gas station.

Police were dispatched to the Marathon at 7700 Cypress Lake Drive on Monday after the owner noticed a yellow powder covering the wall and parking lot of the gas station.

During their investigation, deputies discovered three fire extinguishers had been stolen from pillars next to the gas pumps.

Surveillance cameras from the gas station captured Clark walking up to the pumps and removing the extinguishers.

Clark was found by deputies in a bank parking lot across from the gas station.

All three extinguishers were also located, all of which had their contents discharged.

Clark was charged with criminal mischief damage and three counts of grand theft of a fire extinguisher.