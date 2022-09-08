ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man steals multiple fire extinguishers from Southwest Florida gas station

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jv2ij_0hn6NSlF00

Fort Myers, FL - A man's been arrested by deputies after he was captured on camera stealing three fire extinguishers from a Southwest Florida gas station.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Clark after Clark was filmed stealing three fire extinguishers from a Fort Myers Marathon gas station.

Police were dispatched to the Marathon at 7700 Cypress Lake Drive on Monday after the owner noticed a yellow powder covering the wall and parking lot of the gas station.

During their investigation, deputies discovered three fire extinguishers had been stolen from pillars next to the gas pumps.

Surveillance cameras from the gas station captured Clark walking up to the pumps and removing the extinguishers.

Clark was found by deputies in a bank parking lot across from the gas station.

All three extinguishers were also located, all of which had their contents discharged.

Clark was charged with criminal mischief damage and three counts of grand theft of a fire extinguisher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse

A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Gas Station#Southwest Florida#Property Crime
Mysuncoast.com

Food truck rally for the Mendoza Family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food trucks from around the Suncoast joined together on September 10 to help one family. Uncle Franks Hot Dogs hosted the third rally to help support the Mendoza family after they lost their parents in a food truck crash. The community gathered in North Port off Tamiami Trail to collect donations including cash, clothes, and food for the family.
NORTH PORT, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee woman arrested for striking patrol vehicle, leading deputies on chase

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after Collier County deputies say she intentionally struck a patrol car multiple times and then led authorities on a chase. Lidia Esperanza Ajca-Tebalan, of Immokalee, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, hit and run, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
IMMOKALEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of dumping diesel fuel into North Fort Myers retention pond

A man was arrested after deputies say he was seen dumping diesel fuel into a North Fort Myers retention pond on Saturday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jean Eloi, 59, was arrested after deputies responded to a call from the Bayshore Fire Department around 9:30 a.m. The captain told LCSO that firefighters were dispatched to a fuel spill where a semi-truck driver was draining his tanks.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Friday night

A deadly crash in North Fort Myers happened Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Bayshore Road and Hart Road in North Fort Myers. A 72-year-old man traveling on a motorcycle died, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the motorcyclist...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida

A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy