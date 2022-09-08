Read full article on original website
alexander miller
3d ago
someone claimed on the original post that it was her father. it is ashame and who knows why he was laying there suicide possible but might of had a heart attack or something only he knows.
4
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
WBOC
Man Hit by Truck Riding Bike, Killed
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
firststateupdate.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
firststateupdate.com
Cyclist Killed In Tragic Accident In The Camden Wyoming-Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not see these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Killed In Limestone Road Crash Friday
Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday afternoon. DSP Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell said on September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., a 2012 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7) within the left lane of travel approaching the intersection with Arundel Drive. At this time, a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound Route 7 and entered into the left turn lane at the intersection with Arundel Drive and made a U-turn directly into the path of the Rogue. The traffic signals for the through lanes of Route 7 northbound and southbound were solid green. The operator of the Rogue attempted to brake in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the front left of the Rogue struck the right front of the Corolla.
WMDT.com
Bicyclist killed in Camden Wyoming after being struck, dragged short distance
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that happened Saturday morning. Police say around 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the same time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, according to police.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
firststateupdate.com
Video: County Police Take Down Shooter In Newark, Two In Critical Condition
New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
Woman killed after being pinned between 2 ambulances in Germantown
Police say a worker tried to stop one of the ambulances when it rolled backward but hit the accelerator instead.
Police Investigating Early Morning Robbery at Circle K in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that took place overnight...
Details Released In Hours-Long Lancaster Standoff That Killed Female With Shot To Head: DA
A female was found dead inside of a Lancaster County home where a gunman — who was ultimately arrested — refused to back down in an hours-long standoff with police early Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said. Police were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road on...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating Another Friday Shooting, This One In New Castle
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers located a 25-year-old male victim at...
Hammonton vehicular homicide suspect back in jail after second crash
A Trenton woman indicted in a fatal Hammonton crash is back in jail after she was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury just after 1 a.m. Aug. 19, BreakingAC first reported last month.
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform
A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
